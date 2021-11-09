Azar Jazestani the word’s most talked about event planner

Renowned Event Planner Azar Jazestani Brings Joy Back Into Celebrating Life’s Most Precious Moments with the Debut of Her Mesmerizing Event Hall, Maison Principal





Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Those looking to have a wedding or special occasion that is fit for a king or queen can rejoice as Azar Jazestani, one of Canada’s most renowned wedding planners, recently unveiled her new, mesmerizing event hall that artfully bridges the gap between modern, contemporary romance and classic Old World glamour.



As one of Montreal’s most luxurious venues, Maison Principal is a unique space that boasts the most elegant and illustrious details in both its architecture and its functionality. Completed in 1923, this historical reception hall has been restored and reinvented to facilitate a magical experience with modern-day conveniences and state of the art amenities that will make even the most discerning of critics feel as if they were transported to old day France. With two special event spaces totaling more than 100,000 square feet, the venue can host events of all sizes and offers a vast array of services including in-house dining, mixology, floorplan creation, ambiance design, a custom aroma program to ensure all senses are elevated and more.



The two distinct spaces include:



Grand Salon: The Grand Ballroom will take guest’s breath away with its 42-foot ceilings, suspended Crystal Chandeliers and ornate detailing. The most luxurious blank canvas offering itself as the perfect platform for any design, be it lush or simplistic, Le Grand Salon’s 64000 square feet further features a superior air control system to ensure guests are comfortable at all times. Seating capacity is a maximum of 4500 people and cocktail capacity is a maximum of 10000 people.

Mignon: The Mignon hall is the perfect space to host cocktail hour and intimate affairs. Spread over two floors, guests can mingle and explore while taking in all the natural light or step right outside onto the courtyard for some fresh air. Seating capacity is a maximum of 100 people on each floor and the cocktail capacity is a maximum of 1800 people on each floor.

“Maison Principal is more than just a venue, it’s where sophistication and elegance meet contemporary design and bespoke finishes with a result that is sure to sweep all who step foot inside off of their feet,” said Azar Jazestani. “Having a strong background in the industry, I knew there was a need in this city for a venue that delivered turn-key service within a timeless space, no matter the occasion. While something like this is typical reserved for the top 1% of the population, Maison Principal is opening its doors to everyone with affordable packages and custom coordination for each event.”



Celebrating its 10th year of business this month, Principal Planner, founded by Jazestani, is an event planning boutique that is dedicated to making even the wildest of event dreams come true. Fueled by a small but mighty team of four incredible planners, the team is on a mission to bring the fun back into planning so the host can just focus on looking forward to their special day. With full wedding planning starting from $100,000, Principal Planner has curated packages to meet every need and expectations of a luxury event planning firm. With a strong belief that their combined experience and know-how within this industry is priceless, they are highly regarded as the go-to firm for any milestone big or small.



“With Principal Planner on your team, you will enjoy the ride throughout the months of planning. We will laugh, build a bond, experience bumps in the road, but on the big day, whether it’s your wedding, baptism, surprise party or housewarming, we will take over the reins and you will have one job and one job only. Enjoy and experience every moment,” said Jazestani. “We make you our priority so that you can enjoy everything. Be in the moment and let us handle the rest.”



After being told she wouldn’t succeed in the business, Jazestani used that as fuel to drive forward and maximize her business within the industry over the years. Today, she has risen to the top of the industry as she continuously puts her heart, soul and belief that anything is possible to each and every event that she plants. Thriving on bringing her client’s dreams to life and living creatively through each milestone, her focus is on being an integral part of people’s life story book.

Her work over the years has been featured in some of the most prominent wedding and women’s lifestyle publications including Martha Stewart Living, Style Me Pretty, Carats and Cake, Weddingbells, Elegant Wedding, Wedding Chicks and more.



“After 10 years of planning beautiful weddings for others, I recently got married myself. My experience got me through the planning process, but it was my knowledge on the importance of letting go that ensured, I enjoyed every moment of my big day,” said Jazestani. “My staff coordinated everything from start to finish and I got to be in the moment. I danced the night away and I will cherish that night forever. If they can impress me on my big day, they can impress just about anyone out there.”



For more information about Principal Planning or to inquire about coordination for an upcoming event, visit http://principalplanner.com/about.

For more information or to book a tour of Maison Principal, visit https://maisonprincipal.com/services/. Be sure to follow along on social media for all of the latest updates and announcements.



