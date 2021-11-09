Fragrance Creators Celebrated the Power of Its Diverse Membership During Its 2021 Annual Meeting

WASHINGTON, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fragrance Creators Association celebrated the voice of its members during its 2021 Annual Meeting, held virtually today. In recapping the association's key impacts for 2020-2021, leadership pointed to the organization's diverse membership and inclusive perspectives as a crucial factor in its success.

As the only trade association representing the North American fragrance industry at-large, Fragrance Creators relies on the engagement of its members to achieve the best outcomes and advancements toward responsible industry growth and longevity. In 2021, the association's key achievements include solidifying relationships with the new Administration, including the National Economic Council and EPA, advancing science-based regulations, leading on critical supply chain advocacy, and delivering to its members meaningful predictive legislative intelligence and a myriad of compliance support.

During a time of unprecedented supply chain challenges and increasing regulatory developments, Fragrance Creators has prioritized the needs of the entire industry. Along with its active advocacy, the association is set to deliver best-in-class compliance tools and remain highly responsive to address its members' fast-evolving needs. Key 2022 trends and anticipated needs were outlined during today's meeting.

Fragrance Creators announced a novel approach to its leadership in 2022 - selecting a Co-Chair, Cynthia Reichard, Executive Vice President of Arylessence, to join the association's current Chair, Dr. Robert Weinstein, CEO of Robertet USA, to lead the Board of Directors. Reichard plays a leading role as a thought leader in the advancement of fragrance research, creative development and testing programs for Arylessence clients. She is active in fragrance industry affairs, most recently serving as Chair of the Fragrance Creators' Government and Legislative Affairs Executive Committee. Weinstein will continue as Co-Chair to keep continuity of his leadership guiding the fragrance value chain through the extraordinary pandemic-related challenges. Weinstein and Reichard combined will ensure every perspective continues to play a role in how Fragrance Creators shapes the fragrance industry's agenda.

"Integrity matters, and it is an honor to serve as the chair of a values-driven organization—values that prevailed when tested by unprecedented challenges during my second term," said Weinstein. "I could not be more thrilled to now partner with Cynthia, a thought leader and doer, as we chart the course for 2022 to ensure a prosperous future for all responsible companies in the fragrance value chain."

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to serve with Bob and alongside Farah, our incredible Board lineup is focused on supporting the entire fragrance value chain," said Reichard. "Bob, words cannot express how grateful we are for your leadership. You have shepherded us through two of the most challenging years for the industry and this association, and not only have we survived, we are thriving and delivering more value than ever before."

During the meeting, Fragrance Creators members voted to confirm the 2022 Board of Directors Slate and welcomed Kelly Pippine, Vice President and Head of Global Marketing - Flavors & Fragrances Business Unit at LANXESS, and Sumit Bhasin, Senior Vice President, Innovation, Product Development, Corporate Research and Development at The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., as the newest additions to the Board. Former Chair, Steve Tanner of Arylessence, will transition to Chair Emeritus.

"The beauty of fragrance is predicated on creativity," said Farah K. Ahmed, President & CEO, Fragrance Creators. "And creativity is powered by diversity. These truths are reflected in our membership - with everyone having a voice to shape the future of our industry. I look forward to continuing to work with our entire membership, led by science and service to achieve the best outcomes for people, perfume, and the planet."

Fragrance Creators Association is the principal fragrance trade association. The organization leverages its network of over 1,000 multidisciplinary scientists as it represents the majority of fragrance manufacturing in the U.S. and Canada on a comprehensive array of issues. The association also produces The Fragrance Conservatory, the comprehensive digital resource for high-quality information about fragrance. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org—for people, perfume, and the planet.

