Alimera Sciences to Participate in Upcoming November 2021 Investor Conferences

ATLANTA, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALIM) (“Alimera”), a global pharmaceutical company whose mission is to be invaluable to patients, physicians and partners concerned with retinal health and maintaining better vision longer, announces that Rick Eiswirth, Alimera’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in three investor conference events in November.



Mr. Eiswirth will be presenting at the Q4 Investor Summit Conference, November 16-17, 2021, at 9:30 AM ET and will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

Register for the webcast here: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_R1F2MenlQbii_RIhvkTC4Q

Additionally, he will be participating in one-on-one and small group meetings via video conference at Alliance Global Partners Virtual Biotech & Specialty Pharma Conference, November 10, 2021 and the 12th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference, November 16, 2021.

