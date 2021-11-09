Demerath Law Office Has Settled 50 Million Dollars in Personal Injury Lawsuits

Omaha, NE, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demerath Law Office is pleased to announce that they have now settled 50 million dollars in personal injury lawsuits, according to the managing partner, Larry Demerath. Demerath Law Office has been practicing for over 40 years and defended clients' rights in the Nebraska community.

The Demerath Law Office practice specializes in injuries or deaths from car and truck accidents, catastrophic injuries, and wrongful death claims. The Demerath Law Office fights hard for the client's rights.

Larry Demerath started Demerath Law Office in 1974, after having graduated from Wayne State College in 1967, serving in the United States Air Force in Vietnam, and finally graduating from the University of Nebraska College of Law with a Doctor of Jurisprudence in 1972.



Experts at Personal Injury

Demerath Law Office is proud to provide the following highly specialized services to clients:

A Qualified Team Who Can Help With Car Accidents

Car accidents are such a horrible event. They leave parents, siblings, and other family members with the loss of a family member and sometimes mounting medical bills. Insurance companies are hesitant to pay at times, leaving families broke and suffering.

Nebraska law requires all parties to report the accident depending on the extent of financial damage or physical injuries.

Victims or their families should always contact a vehicle accident attorney as soon as possible to get expert advice on how best to proceed. Anyone injured in a car accident should contact the Demerath Law Office. Larry and his team of dedicated associates will provide a free consultation and advise the best course of action so victims and their families can get the justice they deserve.

The Right Choice for Truck Accidents in Nebraska

Demerath Law Office has expert truck accident attorneys. Nebraska's many highways experience high levels of truck traffic due to the delivery of consumer goods and agricultural produce.

Truck accidents can happen from misjudgment, decisions such as speeding, loss of control, tailgating, road rage, or sudden distraction. Fatigue, drinking, or drugs can also cause accidents resulting in death or severe injury.

Within a few seconds, a truck driver's mistake can result in a horrific car/truck accident, and these types of tragedies are why it is essential to use a highly experienced truck accident attorney.

Experts at Catastrophic Injuries

Catastrophic injuries result in personal injuries such as debilitating injuries, life-long disability, painful and prolonged recovery periods, or even death. Catastrophic injuries often describe damages that have occurred by negligence or intentional recklessness, or carelessness from another party.

A personal injury attorney is necessary to present evidence when an incident results in damage to another party. They can also help measure the damage and injury sustained. In filing a personal injury claim in the State of Nebraska, victims have the right to receive fair monetary compensation, including compensation for medical expenses, loss of income, and pain and suffering.

To take appropriate action, victims should file claims immediately to ensure justice is served.

Top Attorneys at Wrongful Death Claims

Losing a family member is a terrifying experience. The family, siblings, and spouse go through such suffering. Beyond losing a family member, there is the loss of income and support. Demerath Law Office has wrongful death attorneys that will work to decrease the financial pressure that this loss has caused.

Survivors of accidents can file a claim for wrongful death in response to negligence or an intentional act by another party. With the help of the Demerath Law Office, clients can receive monetary compensation for medical expenses incurred, counseling, funeral, and other expenses.

Wrongful Death laws exist as protection for tragic events.





Demerath Law Office is a Team You Can Trust

Demerath Law Office is an excellent choice to contact to start the process with a wrongful death claim or personal injury lawsuit. With 47 years of experience, Larry Demerath and his expert team will walk you through the legal process so that it's as easy as possible.

Contact

Demerath Law Office

11516 Nicholas St #303

Omaha, NE 68154

Phone: 402-677-5656

Web: https://www.demerathlawoffice.com/

