Ahead of Veterans Day, SoldierStrong Donates $10,000 to Share “Wounded Heroes” Documentary With Heroes Across the Country

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoldierStrong, a national nonprofit committed to providing revolutionary medical technology to help military veterans take their next steps forward, has donated $10,000 to share viewings of the documentary, Wounded Heroes with military veterans, first responders and other heroes across the nation.



“Michael Gier’s award-winning documentary, Wounded Heroes, resonates with so many people who have experienced post-traumatic stress or know someone who has,” said SoldierStrong co-founder Chris Meek. “There have been many films and programs about post-traumatic stress but the focus on alternative treatments in Wounded Heroes is truly unique. Part of our work at SoldierStrong includes deploying revolutionary virtual reality technology used to treat PTS to Veterans Affairs hospitals across the country. Because we know firsthand that alternative treatments can be the solution those living with PTS are looking for, we were motivated and felt the need to share Wounded Heroes’ powerful message with a wide audience.”

The Department of Veterans Affairs reports anywhere from 17 to 22 veteran suicides every day.

"Many battling post-traumatic stress are convinced that it's a ‘life sentence’ but as the film clearly shows, that's simply not true,” said Gier, whose second documentary of 2021, Healing the Heroes of 9/11, was released in September. “Wounded Heroes features veterans that had lost hope but now have their lives back because they sought out alternative methods of treatment and as a result, their PTS is gone. They went from contemplating suicide to living happy fulfilling lives. I want viewers of the film who may be struggling to know that they too can find solutions to help them live happy fulfilling lives."

SoldierStrong’s donation will allow 2,500 people to view Wounded Heroes for free. Those people interested in learning how to view Wounded Heroes at no cost should send an email to info@soldierstrong.org.

Since SoldierStrong’s inception following the tragic events of 9/11, the organization has donated more than $4.2 million of medical devices to help injured veterans, including robotic exoskeletons and 19 BraveMind post-traumatic stress treatment systems to VA hospitals and other medical facilities. The BraveMind virtual reality technology safely enables the veteran to relive and deconstruct traumatic memories to better cope with the trauma that it created.