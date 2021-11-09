Sonoma Hills Farm’s Sun-Grown, OCAL-Certified Craft Cannabis Now Available to Both Wholesale and Consumer Markets

Petaluma, CA, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Sonoma Hills Farm , a premium craft cannabis farm and culinary garden located in Sonoma County, has completed its second harvest. This year’s premium cannabis flower lineup features four proprietary strains with limited availability - Cherry Cheesecake, Pink Jesus, Queen Louis, and Bodega Sunset - as well as more than 20 classic strains, all grown under the California sun. The flower is now available to wholesale partners throughout California, and will be rolling to the shelves of California dispensaries this month via Nabis .

Led by former French Laundry culinary gardener Aaron Keefer , Sonoma Hills Farm cultivates premium, pesticide-free craft cannabis sustainably grown outdoors. In its second season and harvest, the Sonoma Hills Farm team cultivated a variety of genetics. The strain lineup was curated both for those seeking high-THC flower, dynamic cannabinoid content, as well as offering a flavorful terpene profile for the more experienced and sophisticated flower consumer.

"The first four retail-ready flower strains from Sonoma Hills Farm have resulted in readings between 27-32% THC potency and 30-38% cannabinoid content on their certificate of analysis', demonstrating that when farmed right, sun-grown cannabis means superior profiles and potency," said Joyce Cenali, COO for Sonoma Hills Farm.

The farm recently reached a new milestone in the cannabis industry, and is now certified as one the first “comparable-to-organic” cannabis farms in the state, as well as in the United States, by CCOF . OCal is a new certification program through the CDFA. This is the first program of its kind in the U.S., and mirrors almost exactly those of the USDA's National Organics Program (NOP). It’s also Sun+Earth certified , a non-profit certification for regenerative organic cannabis and hemp grown under the sun by small-scale family farmers.

“2021 was an exceptional growing season at Sonoma Hills Farm that produced top notch cannabis strains," said Aaron Keefer, VP of Cultivation and Production. "Our 2021 crop was recently certified “comparable-to-organic” through CCOF and OCal, the first of its kind on the market. This is a huge milestone for the cannabis industry, and just as important, consumers are now able to better understand the source and quality of cannabis they are purchasing. This certification further shows that cannabis is no different than vegetables. Regardless of the kind of agriculture, organic growing standards matter.”

The 2021 harvest grew 25 strains including the farm’s proprietary strains Cherry Cheesecake, Pink Jesus, Queen Louis, and Bodega Sunset. The farm also harvested it’s first-ever CCOF Certified Organic CBD rich hemp flower strains Prism, White CBG, Special Sauce, and Suver Haze, which will also be available through wholesale partners. Sonoma Hills Farm’s packaged flower is available via trusted retail partners throughout California.

In addition to cultivating craft cannabis, the farm’s extensive culinary garden bridges cannabis with traditional farming, showcasing how the plant can be integrated into a farm-to-table lifestyle. The farm’s 40-acres of pasture, vegetable, and flower garden is also certified organic.

What People Are Saying

Since releasing its first cannabis flower to market in 2020, Sonoma Hills Farm has been lauded as one of the top cannabis farms in California.

“In a world where the definition of craft cannabis looks to be getting a bit blurry, the agricultural skill set that former French Laundry farm chef Aaron Keefer brings to Sonoma Hills Farm’s new cannabis effort can only be described as artisan.” - Jimi Devine, LA Weekly

“Their Orange Acai displays rich, dark green with pops of orange hairs, and twinkling trichomes. Ripe with Terpinolene, beta-caryophyllene, limonene and myrcene, this flower bursts with an electric zest, offering complex candied fruit notes. It’s a smooth, easy, mouth-watering experience.” -Tom Bowers, LEAF Nation

“If you’re a sungrown loyalist, have I got the brand for you. Straight out of Sonoma Valley, Sonoma Hills Farms grows some of the best organic flower I’ve had the pleasure of trying. While I know sungrown throws some of the heavy smokers that think the only cuts worth smoking come from indoors, rest assured that this is real-deal craft cannabis.” - Jon Cappetta, High Times

About Sonoma Hills Farm

Sonoma Hills Farm is a cultural and educational intersection of small farm cannabis and traditional agriculture, cultivating world-class cannabis for people who are passionate about the plant, from discerning consumers to those in the high-end culinary and hospitality industries. The farm offers sun-grown premium cannabis flower to wholesale partners and California’s finest retail dispensaries, as well as selling direct-to-consumer in limited batches of pre-packaged flower.