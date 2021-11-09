Proactive news headlines including Bitcoin, Lucky Minerals, Kintara Therapeutics, Ayurcann Holdings, Melkior Resources and Altiplano Metals

New York , Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- CO2 Grow says its sustainable CO2 Delivery Solutions can help reduce greenhouse emissions, enhance agricultural production by 30% click here
- Gevo says its chief executive officer and other management will attend the Alternative Fuels & Chemicals Coalition 2021 conference in Washington, DC click here
- Altiplano Metals commences underground exploration at Maria Luisa gold-copper mine in Chile click here
- Lucky Minerals reports more encouraging trenching results from Wayka gold discovery in Ecuador click here
- Mountain Boy Minerals says field program confirms large mineralizing system at its American Creek project in British Columbia click here
- Bloom Health Partners announces Dallas expansion; says well-timed after US Federal Government issues vaccine and testing deadlines click here
- Ayurcann Holdings says it will launch its line of GLOW products through the Ontario Cannabis Store click here
- RedHill Biopharma enters strategic agreement for the sale of its ADS's to South Korea's Kukbo Co via an up to $10 million private placement click here
- Sigma Lithium kicks off production plant construction activities at its Grota do Cirilo lithium project in Brazil click here
- Kintara Therapeutics appoints Robert Hoffman as its new CEO click here
- Melkior Resources says Kirkland Lake Gold set to start another drill program on the Carscallen gold property in Ontario click here
- Green Battery Minerals is poised for more drilling at Berkwood graphite project; set to raise up to C$525,000 click here
- Plurilock partners with Absolute Software and announces DEFEND Persisted continuous authentication product click here
- District Metals initiates airborne surveys over its newest Swedish properties, Gruvberget and Svärdsjö click here
- Biocept says study shows its Switch-Blocker technology enhances performance of PCR-based liquid biopsy assays in detecting rare cancer mutations click here
- ESE Entertainment says League of Legends tournament organized by acquisition target Frenzy enters final phase click here
- Quaterra Resources selects NewFields Companies to lead environmental permitting efforts for the MacArthur oxide copper project click here
- Biovaxys says CoviDTH shows safety and tolerability in pathology and immunology evaluations to support clinical development click here
- TraceSafe delivers record 3Q financials as it turns its first quarterly profit click here
- Standard Uranium intersects high-priority drill targets in summer drilling at its Davidson River project in Saskatchewan click here
- Biovaxys says CoviDTH shows safety and tolerability in pathology and immunology evaluations to support clinical development click here
- Nextech AR Solutions launches newest metaverse offering, the ARitize Metaverse Studio click here
- Naturally Splendid announces NATERA Plant-Based Foods will be offered through Sealand Quality Foods click here
- Organic Garage says its Future of Cheese business engages marketing firm to support North American growth strategy click here
- Canada Silver Cobalt prepares battery metals business for monetization click here
- i-80 Gold posts positive preliminary economic assessment for Granite Creek project, Nevada click here
- LexaGene Holdings announces expansion of biopharma contamination panel by adding biothreat test to its MiQLab system click here
- FansUnite announces the VamosGG Cup after the record-setting success of its exclusive PGL Major partnership click here
- Heritage Cannabis announces a two-year definitive agreement with leading Alberta Brand, Violet Tourist click here
- Cabral Gold increases size of gold-in-oxide blanket at MG deposit on Cuiú Cuiú property click here
- Braxia Scientific CEO McIntyre to join KetaMD as an adviser click here
- First Mining announces approval of Springpole Environmental Assessment Terms of Reference from Ontario’s Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks click here
- Alternus Energy set to acquire 15 megawatts-peak of additional capacity with €20M green bond issue click here
- Bitcoin offsetting this year would require 284mln trees to planted click here
- American Eagle Gold says it is to begin drilling program at its flagship Golden Gate property click here
About Proactive
- Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle
- With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.
- In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com