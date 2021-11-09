FuelPositive Corp. to Host Live Corporate Update Webinar on November 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. ET 

TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelPositive Corporation (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) (“FuelPositive” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer Ian Clifford, and Chief Operating Officer Nelson Leite, will be delivering a corporate update on current operations and upcoming milestones, including the costing model for its flagship product: a modular, scalable production system for green ammonia.



You can register for the webinar below.

Date: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Register: Webinar Registration



“We have made considerable progress since our last corporate update in September, with the fabrication and assembly of our prototype production systems well under way now. This significant move, from the research phase to the development and build-out of full-sized systems, has allowed us to work out costing and timing details that are critical to the commercialization of our products,” said Ian Clifford, CEO of FuelPositive. “We have received a great deal of interest in recent weeks. This webinar will provide an opportunity for our stakeholders to get their questions answered.”

FuelPositive COO Nelson Leite will join the webinar to present a more detailed look at the costs associated with the Company’s green ammonia production system, as well as the time frame it expects to follow leading up to commercialization. “We are at a point now where the forecasts we are making should be reliable. We recognize there could be some delays due to worldwide supply chain problems. If we have any significant delays in critical deliveries, we will let everyone know and share our updated schedule. We are building the commercial prototypes, it is going well, and we are enthusiastic about getting our systems into the field throughout 2022,” said Leite.

Have Questions?

Management will be available to answer your questions following the presentation on the webinar platform.

About FuelPositive

FuelPositive is a Canadian growth-stage technology company committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable “cradle to cradle” clean energy solutions, including carbon-free ammonia (NH3), for use across a broad spectrum of industries and applications.

By focusing on technologies that are clean, economically advantageous/realizable and that leverage existing infrastructure, the Company aims to change the course of climate change through practical solutions that can be implemented now.

The Company’s core technology, a modular and scalable carbon-free NH3 system, takes air, water and sustainable electricity and synthesizes it into a non-polluting chemical for multiple applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for internal combustion engines and a solution for grid storage. It is being considered as a replacement for fossil fuels and as a key enabler of the hydrogen economy.

The company’s most recent corporate update, presented in September, can be found here .

