Toll Brothers at Collina Vista Now Open for Sale in Star, Idaho

STAR, Idaho, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced Toll Brothers at Collina Vista, its newest luxury home community in Star, Idaho, is now open for sale. Situated within an established master-planned community, Toll Brothers at Collina Vista features 123 luxurious single-family homes in a scenic location offering easy access to outdoor recreation and West Ada schools.

Residents can choose from 13 single- and two-story home designs ranging from 2,128 to 4,067 square feet, with some elevated home sites offering enhanced views of the surrounding Boise foothills. With an array of premium finish and structural options available at the Toll Brothers Design Studio, buyers can personalize their new home with selections such as a home office, deluxe outdoor living area, or spacious RV garage. Home prices begin in the upper $500,000s.

Toll Brothers at Collina Vista is in a prime Star location adjacent to the City of Eagle and just 20 miles west of downtown Boise. Peaceful community walking paths and wide-open green spaces encourage an active outdoor lifestyle. A future community pool and cabana will complete the incredible amenities.

“Toll Brothers at Collina Vista offers residents the best of Idaho living,” said Susan Stanley, Division President of Toll Brothers in Idaho. “Its central location provides a quick commute and convenient proximity to dining, shopping, and great schools – all in a scenic setting ideal for outdoor recreation.”

For more information, call 208-780-6729 or visit TollBrothers.com/ID.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies® list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

