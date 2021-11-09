OverActive Media Begins Trading on the OTCQB Under Ticker Symbol “OAMCF”

TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OverActive Media (“OverActive” or the “Company”) (TSXV:OAM) (OTCQB:OAMCF), a global esports and entertainment company, is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading today on the OTCQB Venture Market (the “OTCQB”) under the ticker symbol “OAMCF.” OverActive’s common shares continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “OAM.”



“Today is an indication of the progress we continue to make in the rapidly growing global esports and entertainment industry. Building off going public on the TSX Venture Exchange in July, we’ve opened up additional opportunities for investors and fans alike to own a part of OverActive,” said Chris Overholt, President & CEO, OverActive Media. “By trading in the US, we look forward to introducing our company to a wide audience of investors south of the border as we maintain focus on increasing market awareness and liquidity throughout North America.”

The OTCQB Market is a well-established American financial marketplace for international entrepreneurial and development stage companies. The market offers public companies the opportunity to diversify their shareholder base with increased liquidity and brand visibility while maintaining a high level of transparent trading, annual verification and continuous regulation for US investors.

US investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the Company’s OTCQB sponsor.

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OverActive Media (TSXV:OAM) (OTCQB:OAMCF) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive’s mandate is to build an integrated global company delivering sports, media and entertainment products for today’s generation of fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events. OverActive owns team franchises in (i) the Overwatch League, operating as the Toronto Defiant, (ii) the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, (iii) the League of Legends European Championship (“LEC”), operating as the MAD Lions, (iv) the Superliga, operating as the MAD Lions Madrid, and (v) Flashpoint, operating as MAD Lions Counter Strike:Global Offensive (a franchised league operated by B Site Inc., a company in which OverActive holds a minority interest), as well as other non-affiliated CS:GO tournaments and leagues. OverActive also operates both live and online events, operating as OAM Live and maintains an active social media presence with its fans and community members, operates fan clubs, and other fan-related activities that increase the reach of its brands.

