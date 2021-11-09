Life Sciences Pioneer Laurie Halloran Joins Datacubed Health Board of Directors

Brooklyn, NY, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laurie Halloran, a pioneer in life sciences, has joined Datacubed Health’s Board of Directors.

Laurie is President and CEO of Halloran Consulting Group, a team of advisors founded in 1998 that offers strategic leadership to life science and biotechnology companies navigating through the regulatory and operational challenges of product development.

Recognized as an industry expert who has significantly improved the organizational effectiveness of her clients, Laurie serves on the Advisory Boards of Boston University’s School of Public Health, Lesley University Alumni and Merck/EMD Serono’s Precision Medicine. She also serves on the New England Women in Science Executive’s Board of Directors.

In 2018, Laurie was recognized as a WBENC Star, and won an Enterprising Women of the Year Award from Enterprising Women Magazine in 2017. In 2015, Laurie was honored by the Boston Business Journal as a Woman of Influence, and The Halloran Consulting Group received a ranking in the INC 500 fastest growing companies for two years in a row. In 2010, Laurie was selected as one of the 100 Most Inspiring People in Life Science by PharmaVoice.



Laurie currently lectures at Boston University Medical School and the Tufts Center for Drug Development Post-Graduate program. She is also a Prosci Certified Change Practitioner.

“I’m so pleased to be part of the Datacubed Health Board of Directors. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, it became critical for both sponsors and CROs to deliver technology to streamline data collection, engage research participants, and improve both access to clinical trials and the experience of participants in trials,” Laurie said. “The Datacubed Linkt platform represents a unique opportunity to provide a single hub that can simplify participation – from consent to data collection to televisits, while driving greater patient compliance and retention.”

ABOUT DATACUBED HEALTH

Datacubed Health (“Datacubed”) is a pioneering technology company dedicated to advancing access to healthcare for everyone, everywhere. Through the intersection of behavioral science, technology and industry expertise, we achieve better patient outcomes and more rewarding clinical experiences. For more information, please visit https://www.datacubed.com/.

