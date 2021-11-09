Eigen X, LLC Opens Washington D.C. Metro Office, Adds DC Technology Veterans

WASHINGTON, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Eigen X, recently listed in the top five of Consulting Magazine's "Best Consulting Firms", is expanding geographically to Washington DC metro. Eigen X brings a proven culture of serving clients with engaging and impactful solutions to their challenges and will provide opportunities for employees to strive every day to do the best work of their careers. Knowing Washington DC has a distinct business and community culture, Eigen X will stay true to its "local focus with global scale" model by sourcing local professionals to help private sector clients solve their biggest challenges. For our public sector customers, we will continue to redefine the expectations for how technical consulting services are brought to the Federal market.

Eigen X's DC office and Federal Practice will be managed by two new Principals, JP Foley and Charlie Clavelli, who have collectively founded, grown and exited 3 technology consulting businesses over the last 20 years. Said Eigen X Founder and Managing Partner, Stan Pittman, "We are very pleased to have two experienced technology leaders joining us to extend our solution offerings to the DC marketplace. In JP and Charlie, we have added partners well known in the Washington entrepreneurial technology community and government contracting ecosystem. Our ability to attract top talent to our platform is a further affirmation of our growth strategy and approach to the marketplace. We're excited to enter the marketplace with our robust experience, innovative strategies and transformational best practices."

Eigen X DC will build on extensive corporate success and be defined as a trusted and proven leader in innovative technology consulting. With a combined 40+ years of proven relationships, delivery, and amazing network of talented resources and SMEs, Eigen X DC is in a position to provide immediate and lasting value to our clients and partner companies. Managing Principal JP Foley adds "We intend to stand out in the increasing 'sea of sameness' within consulting and government contracting. Eigen X DC will be known in the DC technology community as a firm with a people-first culture and a commitment to see our customers succeed."

About Eigen X

Eigen X is a leading provider of innovative and scalable technology solutions addressing business challenges related to enterprise systems, data management, and emerging technologies. With a focus on CRM, data analytics and agile solutions, Eigen X partners with the world's leading technology providers including Salesforce, Tableau, Snowflake and Microsoft. Based on Radnor, PA, with offices in New York and Washington DC, our experienced consultants help achieve business outcomes for a unique blend of Fortune 1000, middle market and emerging companies, public sector agencies, as well as educational institutions and non-profits.

