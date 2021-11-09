Independent Veterinary Practitioners Association Partners with Trupanion to Level the Playing Field

Seattle, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Independent Veterinary Practitioners Association (IVPA), an organization representing the interests and needs of independently owned hospitals in North America, announced today its partnership with Trupanion , the leader in medical insurance for pets in the United States and Canada.

The partnership is a clear acknowledgement of Trupanion’s support for independent practices across North America. With its payment solution, Trupanion is the only provider that can pay the veterinary invoice at the time of check-out, often in seconds, eliminating the cumbersome reimbursement model.

“Trupanion’s commitment and ability to level the playing field for independent practices is unequalled in the insurance industry and we want to recognize the value they bring to our practices,” said Pamela Stevenson, CVPM, executive director of IVPA, and Trupanion member. “As veterinary professionals, our work never stops. With its exceptional, around the clock customer service and ability to pay claims directly to practices, Trupanion provides the needed support to independent practitioners whenever the need should arise.”

In addition to receiving direct payment for invoices at the time of checkout with Trupanion’s payment solution, veterinarians can also realize savings in credit card fees, increases in-house pharmacy sales with clients more likely to purchase medication at the time of checkout, improved client compliance and daily efficiencies – all at no cost to the veterinarian.

“We value IVPA’s partnership and look forward to our continued work with independent veterinarians so they can focus on medicine, while their clients focus on getting the best care available for their pets and not the cost,” said Dr. Steve Weinrauch, chief veterinary officer at Trupanion.

To learn more about Trupanion and its payment solution visit: https://vet.trupanion.com

About IVPA

IVPA stands for the Independent Veterinary Practitioners Association . IVPA is a trade association that represents the special interests and needs of independent veterinary practitioners. The association aims to promote the value of independent practitioners to animal owners, advocate within the veterinary profession and act as a resource to its members.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is the leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States and Canada. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued in the United States by its wholly owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com .

