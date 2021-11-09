vEmpire DDAO is Now Trading on PancakeSwap

LONDON, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) -- vEmpire DDAO (https://v-empire.digital/), the world’s first Layer 2 Metaverse protocol that is dedicated to restoring fairness to the Metaverse, today announced that its native token VEMP has bridged over to the Binance Smart Chain (BCS) and is now trading on PancakeSwap.

The listing makes it possible for the vEmpire community to trade $VEMP on one of the world’s most popular dApp, using a network with some of the lowest transaction fees in the industry, thereby introducing an entirely new audience to vEmpire.


This integration makes it possible for the entire vEmpire community to provide liquidity on the PancakeSwap platform and earn proportional rewards based on the amount of liquidity that they provide. This is significant for both VEMP holders and the vEmpire project itself as the partnership leverages exposure to Shiba’s fast-growing community. 

We are happy to announce that we have bridged over to the Binance Smart Chain,” said Dom Ryder, Founder and CEO of vEmpire. “We look forward to integrating with one of the most engaging communities in the industry and we hope that we can introduce many of these passionate crypto natives to vEmpire.”

The ultimate goal of vEmpire is to introduce more crypto enthusiasts to vEmpire’s mission of fighting against centralization by keeping decentralized Metaverse projects decentralized. It does this through its democratic DAO and platform for collateralizing Metaverse tokens, whereby stakers can earn financial rewards derived from profits across over five Metaverses. 

About vEmpire

vEmpire is focused on achieving true decentralization and holding DAOs accountable. Our official platform incorporates different staking strategies to incentivize Metaversal token staking to speed up the battle against centralization in the cryptoverse. Our protocol rewards MANA, SAND, AXS, STARL and ETH stakers with our native token VEMP, alongside rewards in the token that they staked. vEmpire allows crypto enthusiasts to earn financial rewards on their holdings while also helping contribute to ensuring the important crypto projects can realize their true potential instead of being used as cash cows by centralized entities. 
Telegram II Twitter II Facebook II Medium

Media Contact:

vEmpire DDAO Ltd, romulus@v-empire.digital

 

        








        

            

                

                    
