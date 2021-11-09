Sonic Foundry Appoints Two New Executives Expanding Marketing and Business Development

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonic Foundry, Inc. (OTCQX: SOFO), the trusted leader in video creation, management solutions as well as virtual and hybrid events through its Mediasite™ video platform, today announced the appointment of two new executives; Sarah Wilde, Director of Marketing and Donny Neufuss, Director of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships.

“We have seen a massive increase in the use of video since the start of the pandemic, proving video will forever be essential for the economic growth and livelihood of business,” said Joe Mozden Jr., CEO of Sonic Foundry. “To address this exponential growth, we have been strategically pursuing new members to join the team who bring in a wealth of expertise within the industry. Both Sarah and Donny are very results driven, dedicated professionals and we are already seeing the rewards of having them join the company.”

As the new Director of Marketing, Sarah Wilde is leading the company’s global marketing strategy with a focus on driving awareness and demand for Sonic Foundry’s suite of services through advertising, public relations, product marketing and sales enablement. Additionally, she will lead go-to-market strategy and positioning for new product offerings. Prior to joining Sonic Foundry, Wilde served as Director of Marketing at Renaissance Learning.

Joining as the Director of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships, Donny Neufuss brings over 20 years of experience successfully collaborating and delivering innovative technology products and solutions to the market. In his role at Sonic Foundry, Neufuss will further develop and expand relationships with key partners and will be instrumental in identifying and pursuing new opportunities for growth as the company moves into adjacent verticals.

“Donny and I are thrilled to be joining the Sonic Foundry family during this critical time of growth. We look forward to continuing to expand our brand and drive engagement with our loyal customers and partners,” Wilde shared.

Sonic Foundry (OTCQX: SOFO) is the global leader in video capture, management and streaming solutions as well as virtual and hybrid events. Trusted by more than 5,200 educational institutions, corporations, health organizations and government entities in over 65 countries, its Mediasite Video Platform quickly and cost-effectively automates the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand streaming videos. Learn more at www.mediasite.com and @mediasite.

