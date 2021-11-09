RAPT Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Lori Lyons-Williams to its Board of Directors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage, immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in inflammatory diseases and oncology, today announced the appointment of Lori Lyons-Williams, a 20-year industry veteran, to its Board of Directors.



“We are very excited to welcome Lori to RAPT’s board of directors,” said Brian Wong, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of RAPT Therapeutics. “Her strong track record of driving strategic and commercial success across both biotech and pharmaceutical products will be invaluable as we continue to advance our pipeline of promising inflammation and oncology product candidates.”

Ms. Lyons-Williams is President and Chief Operating Officer at Neumora Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering precision medicines for brain diseases. In her current role, Ms. Lyons-Williams is responsible for research and development, external affairs, CMC/manufacturing, program management and new product planning. Prior to Neumora, she served as Chief Commercial Officer of Dermira, a publicly traded biotech focused on medical dermatology including atopic dermatitis, until its acquisition. Previously, as Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Allergan, Lori built an emerging neurotoxin franchise, successfully launched multiple products and expanded the pipeline through external collaborations and strategic transactions. Lori currently serves as an independent director on the board of Pipeline Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of first-in-class small molecules for neuroregeneration. She was previously an independent director on the board of Five Prime Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotech focused on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics in immuno-oncology, until its acquisition. Ms. Lyons-Williams holds an MBA from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota and a BA from Virginia Tech. She is a member of Executive Women in Bio’s Boardroom Ready, an executive leadership program working to diversify life science corporate boards by championing women from the C-suite to the boardroom.

“I see the potential of RAPT’s pipeline to meaningfully improve the lives of people living with inflammatory disease and cancer, and I am particularly encouraged by the broad opportunity for RPT193 in atopic dermatitis and allergic diseases given my prior experience in these therapeutic areas. As RPT193 and FLX475 continue to progress, I look forward to collaborating with the RAPT management team and board members as we work to advance the company and these novel candidates which have shown initial clinical promise.”

About RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.

RAPT Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in inflammatory diseases and oncology. Utilizing its proprietary discovery and development engine, the Company is developing highly selective small molecules designed to modulate the critical immune drivers underlying these diseases. RAPT has discovered and advanced two unique drug candidates, RPT193 and FLX475, each targeting C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4), for the treatment of inflammation and cancer, respectively. The Company is also pursuing a range of targets that are in the discovery stage of development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Each of these statements is based only on current information, assumptions and expectations that are inherently subject to change and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the progress of RAPT’s oncology and inflammation programs. Detailed information regarding risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release may be found in RAPT’s Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 11, 2021 and subsequent filings made by RAPT with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. RAPT disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

