Full Triad Combat Card Announced for Saturday, November 27 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX and on PPV

Arlington, TX, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triller Fight Club has announced the full card for the Highly Anticipated Debut of Triad Combat set for Saturday, November 27 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX and live on Pay-Per-View via FITE and other platforms.

Advance tickets priced at $300, $200, $125, $85 and $50 can be purchased at TrillerFightClub.com and Ticketmaster. Globe Life Field is located at 734 Stadium Drive, Arlington, TX 76011.

Triad Combat is a revolutionary, new combat team sport which incorporates boxing and MMA rules in an aggressive, fast-paced manner with the fighters competing in a specially designed triangular ring over two-minute rounds featuring professional boxers competing against professional mixed martial arts fighters. The specific motto of leveling the playing field between the two sports utilizing crossover gloves and with holding allowed is meant to offer boxing and MMA fighters an even battleground where neither opponent has a greater advantage.

Click HERE for Exciting TRIAD COMBAT Trailer

Click Here for Triad Combat Rules Tutorial

Headlining Triad Combat is a nine-round heavyweight battle between Two-Time UFC Heavyweight World Champion Frank Mir of Las Vegas, NV and Two-Time Heavyweight Boxing World Title Challenger Kubrat ‘The Cobra’ Pulev of Sofia, Bulgaria. Mir holds the records for the most finishes in UFC history (13) and most wins by submission in the UFC heavyweight division (8). Sporting a record of 28-2 with fourteen knockouts, Pulev’s only losses throughout his distinguished career have come in world title bouts to Wladimir Klitschko and Anthony Joshua.

Co-featured, former UFC Superstar Matt Mitrione of Milwaukee, WI will clash with Alexander ‘The Great’ Flores over seven rounds in the heavyweight division. In addition to having a very successful run with the UFC and Bellator, Mitrione also played in the NFL for the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings. The heavy-handed Flores of Rowland Heights, CA owns a record of 18-3-1 with sixteen knockouts as a professional boxer.

Fighting over seven scheduled rounds in the 175lb. weight division, former UFC attraction ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry of Orlando, FL hits the triangular ring against former boxing world title challenger Sakio ‘The Scorpion’ Bika. Fighting in the UFC since 2016, Perry holds victories over Mickey Gall, Alex Olivera, Paul Felder, Jake Ellenberger and Alex Reyes. He holds a purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu which helped him to an overall MMA record of 14-8 with 11 knockouts.

Former WBC Super Middleweight World Champion Bika, (35-7-3, 22 KOs), of Sydney, Australia holds wins over top-rated contenders Sam Soliman (twice), Peter Manfredo, and Jaidron Codrington. He was also the winner of the acclaimed boxing series, The Contender: Season Three.

Competing in the 165lb. division, Bellator MMA veteran Derek ‘The Stallion’ Campos, (20-11 in MMA) of Lubbock, TX will battle cross-state rival Brian Vera of Austin, TX over seven scheduled rounds. Vera has compiled a record of 28-17-0 (18KOs), over his 17-years as a professional including notable wins over world champions Andy Lee, Sergio Mora (twice) and Serhiy Dzinziruk in addition to a controversially scored decision loss to Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

In the 175lb. division, Russia MMA Fighter Albert Tumenov (22-4 in MMA), faces off against professional boxer Scott ‘Cujo’ Sigmon, (35-15-1, 18 KOs), in a scheduled seven rounder. Tumenov has won five fights in a row defeating top warriors from Russia and Kazakhstan. Sigmon has faced numerous world champions and world rated contenders including Boxing Legend Roy Jones Jr, Kelly Pavlik, Luis Arias and Matvey Korobov.

Fighting in a 145lb.-five rounder, Steven ‘Golden’ Graham of Kansas City, MO clashes with Henry ‘The Hitman’ Gigliotti of Haverhill, MA. Graham holds a record of 10-5 in MMA while Gigliotti heads into battle with a ledger of 8-3 with three knockouts.

Opening the event in a women’s bout, Missouri’s Alexa Culp (2-1, MMA) battles Angelina Hoffschneider, of Denver, CO over five rounds.

TRILLER FIGHT CLUB is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its extraordinary launch on November 28, 2020 which shook up the sports and entertainment world as Boxing Legends MIKE TYSON and ROY JONES JR. battled in Los Angeles, CA on a Pay-Per-View broadcast which garnered 1,600,000 PPV buys.

In the past year, TRILLER FIGHT CLUB has sold over 3,000,000 Pay-Per-Views making it one of the top selling combat sports / entertainment platforms. The widely acclaimed monthly TRILLERVERZ series including world class professional boxing and extraordinary VERZUZ battles has consistently been at the top of watched broadcasts averaging over 5,000,000 views.

TRIAD COMBAT will be produced by the award-winning NIGEL LYTHGOE, the TRILLER FIGHT CLUB visionary in addition to the producer and creative force behind American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance.

The Triad Combat PPV event will be carried in North America across all PPV platforms, including cable, satellite, telco, and streaming. Complete PPV distribution details can be found below.

-------------------------------------

iNDemand, the leading transactional video-on-demand and PPV programming provider in North America, will serve as the exclusive U.S. and Canadian cable, satellite, and telco PPV provider for TRIAD COMBAT. Fans will be able to order the event on PPV through their existing cable, satellite, and telco PPV providers across the U.S., including Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, Fios, and Optimum, among others and from leading operators in Canada.

TRIAD COMBAT will be broadcast globally on FITE, iNDemand and through all leading Cable, Satellite and Telco Providers in the U.S. and Canada. The suggested PPV retail price is $19.99.

**HOW TO WATCH THE NOVEMBER 27 – TRIAD COMBAT EVENT**

TV: Cable, satellite & telco PPV providers, including Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, Fios, and Optimum (U.S.), among others, as well as leading operators in Canada.

Worldwide Streaming: FITE and all FITE mobile, Smart TV, IPTV, game controller and OTT apps as well as the event microsite hub: TrillerFightClub

This marks the FOURTH time that FITE, iNDemand and Triller will have partnered to bring value-packed, world-class PPV events to boxing, music, and entertainment fans. iNDemand also served as the cable, satellite, and telco PPV distributor for Triller Fight Club’s November 2020 Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. event (which landed as the 8th best PPV event of all time), as well as the April 17, 2021 Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren event and the September 11, 2021 Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort event. FITE handled global digital sales for both events and powered the TysononTriller and TrillerFightClub sites.

Fans can check the global FITE link for exact start times.

About TrillerNet:

FITE and Triller Fight Club are owned by TrillerNet, a first-of-its-kind company consolidating technology and content platforms to lead the move to Internet 3.0. TrillerNet pairs the culture of music with sports, fashion, entertainment and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology. TrillerNet—which owns the globally popular Triller app used by musicians, celebrities, athletes, and overall culture setters—has more than 300 million users worldwide. The Triller app—unlike other popular short-video apps it is often compared to, encourages its users to post the content created on the app across other social media platforms and websites. The app uses proprietary AI and Machine Learning technology which is uniquely tied to the content rather than the user. By tracking the content, Triller empowers its tastemakers and users to push their content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks reaching hundreds of millions of additional users. Data and insights gleaned from the Triller network, its creators, artists and users (from the app and off network) are used to program longer-form content, connect users across the web with the content, and provide unprecedented opportunities for engagement and monetization. TrillerNet has developed highly successful campaigns that begin with the app and continue throughout the entire content and technology ecosystem with some of the biggest brands in the world, including Pepsi, McDonalds, Weedmaps, DraftKings, L’Oreal, and many others. TrillerNet offers brands a unique content and technology solution, including direct deals with the influencers and celebrities. This branded content journey starts with short-form video and can easily expand into valuable long-form content distributed through the Triller Network, such as live-event boxing and music PPVs, fashion shows, and episodic reality content on TrillerTV. Some of the more than 65 original half-hour TrillerTV shows include The D’Amelios Family’s “Ask a DAM Question,” Jennifer Lopez In The Morning, Jake Paul: Staying On Top, 2 Chainz Let’s Do It, DJ Khaled’s Spreading Love, Hype House's Thomas Petrou's Coffee Talks, Josh Richards’ Josh Pong, Ur Lov’d: the Noah Beck Show, Fat Joe’s Masterclass, The Perez Hilton Show, and Violet Benson’s Too Tired To Be Crazy, among others. TrillerNet additionally owns Verzuz, the massive live-stream music platform launched by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, and Triller Fight Club (www.TrillerFightClub.com), which launched last year with the highly successful Tyson-Jones Fight which shattered digital PPV records. Other holdings include leading AI-powered customer engagement platform Amplify.ai, and FITE, the premier live event and PPV, AVOD, SVOD streaming platform.

About FITE:

FITE is the premium global platform for live sports and entertainment offering many of the industry's marquee PPV events and SVOD packages with over 5MM registered users. FITE is available worldwide through its iOS, Android and Huawei mobile apps, as well as via Apple TV, Android TV, ROKU, and Amazon Fire TV OTT streaming apps. In addition, FITE supports Shaw Communications’ Blue Curve IPTV, LG, Samsung, Vizio SmartCast™, Cox Contour and the Contour Streaming Player, Foxxum, Chromecast, PS4, XBOX, ZEASN, Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex, Netrange, Vidaa/Hisense, VEWD, Netgem TV, Virgin Media, as well as over 7,000 models of Smart TVs. Available online at www.FITE.tv. FITE is owned by TrillerNet. FITE: It’s ON. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIN, and Facebook.

About iNDemand:

iNDemand is an innovative partnership between three of the leading cable companies in the U.S.—Charter Communications, Comcast Cable, and Cox Communications. iNDemand is a company of trusted content aggregators and licensing experts, with unparalleled technical expertise and long-standing relationships with MVPDs, major sports leagues, Hollywood studios, and other entertainment and sports companies across North America. iNDemand delivers great content to more than 80 million homes and has distribution deals with more than 150 companies. For more information, go to indemand.com.

About Globe Life Field:

Since its opening in the spring of 2020, Globe Life Field has rapidly earned a reputation as one of the top sports and entertainment venues in the United States. A public-private partnership between the City of Arlington and Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers, Globe Life Field is not only the home of the team but also a multipurpose sports and entertainment venue that includes capabilities for hosting numerous local, regional, and national events. It is highlighted by a 5.5-acre one-piece retractable roof that provides climate control, shelter for fans during the hot summer months, and year-round utilization. Groundbreaking for the facility took place on September 28, 2017, and construction was completed in just over 30 months. In its first 18 months of operation, Globe Life Field has hosted the 2020 Major League Baseball postseason, including the 116th World Series, the 2020 National Finals Rodeo, the Hella Mega Tour, the Lockheed Martin Commanders’ Classic, and many other major events.

About REV Entertainment:

REV Entertainment is a subsidiary of Rangers Baseball Express, LLC, and was founded in August 2021 as a result of the success of Rangers Events, which had served as the exclusive booking agent for all non-MLB game day events beginning in 2012, first at Globe Life Park in Arlington (now Choctaw Stadium) and since 2020 at Globe Life Field. Over the last 12 months, REV Entertainment has produced a number of major events, including the 2020 National Finals Rodeo, the Hella Mega Tour, Chris Stapleton in Concert, and the 2021 Lockheed Martin Commanders’ Classic college football game. The company also includes REV Production Services, which was created in 2020 as the nation’s first unaffiliated stadium flooring production company that specializes in the procurement, transportation, installation, and cleaning of stadium flooring and barricades.

Media Contacts

Triller Fight Club

Bernie Bahrmasel: BernieBahrmasel@yahoo.com

FITE: Owen Phillips: Owen.Phillips@fite.tv

















