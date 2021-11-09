Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

- STS101 SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trial enrollment ongoing, with topline results expected second half of 2022 -



- Appointed Mutya Harsch to the Board of Directors –

- $110 million in cash as of September 30, 2021 provides runway into second half of 2023 –

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: STSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing STS101 (dihydroergotamine (DHE) nasal powder), a novel investigational therapeutic product candidate for the acute treatment of migraine, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2021 and provided a corporate update.

“We continue to progress development of STS101 in accordance with our overall plan and timeline objectives,” stated John Kollins, Satsuma’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are confident our evidence-based approach to establishing the efficacy of STS101 in the SUMMIT Phase 3 trial, if successful, will underscore the differentiating clinical features of STS101 and enable favorable positioning within the large, dynamic and growing migraine therapeutics market.”

Recent Business Highlights

Appointed Mutya Harsch to Board of Directors

Ms. Harsch is a highly regarded and established pharmaceutical industry professional who brings over 20 years of legal, corporate governance, corporate transaction, and operating experience to the Satsuma Board of Directors. She currently serves as General Counsel, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary of VYNE Therapeutics, a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company.



First subjects randomized and treated in STS101 SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trial Commenced randomization and treatment of subjects in the SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trial of STS101, a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial designed to enroll approximately 1,400 subjects.

The SUMMIT trial, if successful, could provide the basis for STS101 to become the first and only DHE product to have established efficacy in a randomized and controlled trial on co-primary endpoints -- freedom from pain and freedom from most bothersome symptom at two hours post-treatment -- the endpoints currently recommended by the FDA in its guidance document and by the International Headache Society in its current controlled trials guidelines 1 , 2 .

. Topline results expected in the second half of 2022.

ASCEND Phase 3 open-label, long-term safety trial update

In August 2020, Satsuma announced initiation of subject enrollment in the ASCEND trial, a multi-center, open-label, 12-month trial to evaluate the safety and tolerability of STS101 5.2 mg for the acute treatment of migraine. As of September 30, 2021, more than 300 subjects had enrolled in ASCEND and treated more than 5,000 migraine attacks with STS101 5.2 mg. The Company anticipates the ASCEND trial, if successful, will support an NDA filing projected for the second half of 2022.

STS101 5.2 mg continues to demonstrate a favorable safety and tolerability profile, with low rates of adverse events.

Although no differences in the safety or tolerability profiles of the 1st- and 2nd-generation STS101 delivery devices utilized by ASCEND subjects have been observed to date, enrollment of approximately 180 additional subjects has commenced to ensure adequate exposures and safety profile are established with the 2nd-generation nasal delivery device. The addition of these subjects is not expected to affect the overall STS101 development timeline.

Expansion of intellectual property portfolio

Satsuma continues to expand its intellectual property portfolio. Notably, the European Patent Office recently notified the Company that it intends to grant a European patent on the basis of European Patent Application 14830861.2; Intranasal DHE for the Treatment of Headache. Satsuma currently owns or has exclusive license rights to more than sixty U.S. and international patents and pending applications. The Company believes that the breadth of its intellectual property portfolio reflects the highly innovative and differentiated nature of the proprietary dry-powder nasal delivery and formulation technologies incorporated in STS101.

Cash runway into second half 2023

As of September 30, 2021, Satsuma had $110.1 million in combined cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, which it believes is sufficient to fund operations into the second half of 2023 and through projected completion of the STS101 Phase 3 clinical development program and potential filing of a New Drug Application for STS101 by the end of 2022.

Financial results for the third quarter of 2021

Net losses for the third quarter of 2021 were $13.3 million, or $0.42 per common share. This compared to a net loss of $12.0 million, or $0.69 per common share, for the same period in 2020.

Research and development expenses were $10.2 million for the third quarter 2021, compared to $8.8 million for the same period of 2020. Third quarter expenses increased by $1.4 million, due to increases of $1.1 million in clinical trial costs, $0.6 million in payroll and personnel expenses, and $0.1 million in other expenses partly offset by a decrease of a $0.4 million in manufacturing fees.

General and administrative expenses were $3.2 million for the third quarter 2021, compared to $3.4 million for the same period of 2020. Third quarter expenses decreased by $0.3 million, primarily due to a decrease of $0.6 million in expenses related to pre-commercialization activities partially offset by an increase of $0.3 million in stock-based compensation expense, D&O insurance, legal expenses and other administrative costs.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and STS101

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic product, STS101, for the acute treatment of migraine. STS101 is a unique and proprietary nasal powder formulation of the well-established anti-migraine drug, dihydroergotamine mesylate (DHE), administered via Satsuma’s proprietary nasal delivery device. STS101 is designed to provide significant benefits versus existing acute treatments for migraine, including the combination of quick and convenient self-administration and other clinical advantages, that current DHE liquid nasal spray products and injectable dosage forms lack. Satsuma’s dry powder DHE formulation has demonstrated fast absorption, rapid achievement of high DHE plasma concentrations which Satsuma believes is necessary for early efficacy, and sustained plasma levels over time with low dose to dose variability. STS101 also now incorporates an improved 2nd-generation nasal delivery device designed to provide more consistent nasal dosing, irrespective of user administration technique. Although DHE has long been recommended in published migraine treatment guidelines as a first-line acute treatment option for migraine and has significant advantages versus other anti-migraine treatments for many patients, disadvantages of current DHE liquid nasal spray and injectable products, including invasive and burdensome administration processes and/or sub-optimal clinical performance, have limited the widespread use of DHE. Featuring a compact and convenient dosage form, STS101 is designed to overcome these shortcomings and provide patients an improved therapeutic solution for acutely treating migraines that consistently delivers robust clinical performance.



Satsuma is headquartered in South San Francisco, California with operations in both California and Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. For further information, please visit www.satsumarx.com.



SATSUMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating expenses Research and development $ 10,170 $ 8,750 $ 25,769 $ 27,227 General and administrative 3,160 3,420 9,837 8,614 Total operating expenses $ 13,330 $ 12,170 $ 35,606 $ 35,841 Loss from operations (13,330 ) (12,170 ) (35,606 ) (35,841 ) Interest income 33 209 124 1,036 Interest expense (35 ) (82 ) (139 ) (280 ) Net loss $ (13,332 ) $ (12,043 ) $ (35,621 ) $ (35,085 ) Unrealized (loss) gain on marketable securities (7 ) (150 ) (41 ) 68 Comprehensive loss $ (13,339 ) $ (12,193 ) $ (35,662 ) $ (35,017 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.42 ) $ (0.69 ) $ (1.26 ) $ (2.02 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 31,529,417 17,415,146 28,379,743 17,397,607

SATSUMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

BALANCE SHEET DATA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

September 30,

2021 December 31, 2020 Balance Sheet Data: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 110,146 $ 68,236 Working capital 103,334 65,740 Total assets 122,295 81,033 Debt 1,573 3,032 Accumulated deficit (126,185 ) (90,564 ) Total stockholders’ equity 115,673 71,936

