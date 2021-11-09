Codexis to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Healthcare Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (Nasdaq:CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company enabling the promise of synthetic biology, today announced that management will participate in three upcoming virtual investment conferences.



The 12th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference — November 16, 2021, management will attend and host 1x1 investor meetings

The Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference — November 17, 2021 at 2:40 p.m. ET, fireside chat

The Jefferies London Healthcare Conference — November 18, 2021 at 3:00 a.m. ET, on-demand fireside chat

Webcasts of the Stifel and Jefferies presentations will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, http://ir.codexis.com. Replays of the webcasts will be archived for 30 days following their respective presentation dates.

About Codexis

Codexis is a leading enzyme engineering company leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver® platform to discover and develop novel, high performance enzymes and novel biotherapeutics. Codexis enzymes have applications in the sustainable manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, food, and industrial products; in the creation of the next generation of life science tools; and as gene therapy and biologic therapeutics. The Company’s unique performance enzymes drive improvements such as: reduced energy usage, waste generation and capital requirements; higher yields; higher fidelity diagnostics; and more efficacious therapeutics. Codexis enzymes enable the promise of synthetic biology to improve the health of people and the planet. For more information, visit www.codexis.com.

