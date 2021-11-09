Synchronoss to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging, and digital solutions, today announced it will be presenting at the Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 3:30 PM ET.



Event: Synchronoss Presentation at the Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo

Date: Thursday, November 18th, 2021

Time: 3:30PM ET

Register to watch the presentation at: http://conference.ladenburg.com/. Investors can also request 1x1 meetings with Synchronoss on the event website.

About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ: SNCR) builds software that empowers companies around the world to connect with their subscribers in trusted and meaningful ways. The company’s collection of products helps streamline networks, simplify onboarding and engage subscribers to unleash new revenue streams, reduce costs and increase speed to market. Hundreds of millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss products to stay in sync with the people, services and content they love. That’s why more than 1,500 talented Synchronoss employees worldwide strive each day to reimagine a world in sync. Learn more at www.synchronoss.com.

Contact:

Investors:

Todd Kehrli or Joo-Hun Kim

MKR Investor Relations

623-745-4046