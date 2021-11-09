Intricon to Present at the Virtual 2021 Stifel Healthcare Conference

ARDEN HILLS, Minn., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intricon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN), an international joint development manufacturer engaged in designing, developing, engineering, manufacturing, and packaging miniature interventional, implantable and body-worn medical devices, today announced that Scott Longval, Intricon’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the upcoming Virtual 2021 Stifel Healthcare Conference.



Intricon is scheduled to present on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: www.intricon.com.

About Intricon Corporation

Intricon is a joint development manufacturer that integrates micromedical components and assemblies to advance technology across a range of device platforms for global customers. Intricon approaches each engagement with an all-in commitment, working with customers every step of the way- from the earliest idea stages to ongoing production - in order to advance program performance and deliver results. With a focus on key device platforms, Intricon helps advance clinical outcomes by always looking ahead with proactive support and resources through integration of its core competencies. Intricon has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. The company's common stock trades under the symbol "IIN" on the NASDAQ Global Market.