Silk Road Medical Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silk Road Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILK), a company focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.



“I am incredibly proud of our team for continuing to drive TCAR adoption forward against the headwinds of the pandemic,” said Erica Rogers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Silk Road Medical. “We are investing confidently in the people and programs that will drive our growth in 2022 and beyond. We remain as committed as ever to establishing TCAR as the new standard of care in carotid artery disease.”

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2021 was $24.7 million, an increase of $4.6 million or 23%, compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2021 was $18.6 million compared to $14.6 million for the third quarter of 2020. Gross margin for the third quarter of 2021 increased to 75% compared to 73% in the third quarter of 2020. Gross margin in the prior year period included unfavorable production variances as a result of temporarily idled manufacturing operations and lower than anticipated demand due to COVID-19.

Operating expenses were $31.9 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $23.9 million in the corresponding prior year period, which represents an increase of 33%. The increase was driven by investment in new and ongoing R&D programs, as well as continued expansion of our sales team and commercial efforts, and general corporate and other costs.

Net loss was $13.9 million in the third quarter of 2021, or a loss of $0.40 per share, as compared to a loss of $10.3 million, or $0.31 per share, in the corresponding period of the prior year.

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $122.8 million as of September 30, 2021.

2021 Financial Guidance

Based on unforeseen impacts from the COVID-19 delta variant, Silk Road Medical now projects revenue for the full year 2021 to range from $99 million to $102 million, which represents 32% to 36% growth over the company’s prior year revenue.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SILK), is a medical device company located in Sunnyvale, California, that is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR). TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. For more information on how Silk Road Medical is delivering brighter patient outcomes through brighter clinical thinking, visit www.silkroadmed.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements regarding the impact of COVID-19 on our business, financial guidance, progress made on achieving our corporate goals, and the overall strength of our business and culture. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include risks described in the section entitled Risk Factors and elsewhere in our filing made with the Securities and Exchange Commission in Silk Road’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filing made with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 6, 2021. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. Silk Road Medical disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

SILK ROAD MEDICAL, INC.

Statements of Operations Data

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 24,701 $ 20,067 $ 73,210 $ 54,093 Cost of goods sold 6,076 5,488 18,213 16,074 Gross profit 18,625 14,579 54,997 38,019 Operating expenses: Research and development 6,867 4,711 19,611 11,232 Selling, general and administrative 25,049 19,202 68,792 54,652 Total operating expenses 31,916 23,913 88,403 65,884 Loss from operations (13,291 ) (9,334 ) (33,406 ) (27,865 ) Interest income 42 249 183 951 Interest expense (633 ) (1,215 ) (1,884 ) (3,620 ) Other income (expense), net (3 ) (15 ) (11 ) (74 ) Net loss (13,885 ) (10,315 ) (35,118 ) (30,608 ) Other comprehensive loss: Unrealized gain (loss) on investments, net (2 ) (164 ) (38 ) 150 Net change in other comprehensive loss (2 ) (164 ) (38 ) 150 Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (13,887 ) $ (10,479 ) $ (35,156 ) $ (30,458 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.40 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (1.02 ) $ (0.94 ) Weighted average common shares used to compute

net loss per share, basic and diluted 34,736,015 33,757,599 34,536,980 32,597,007



