Adagene to Participate in Upcoming Investor & Industry Conferences in November

Adagene will participate in one-on-one investor meetings during the conference November 15 - 17. The 8th Annual BioCentury-BayHelix China Healthcare Summit : Adagene is a presenting company at the conference November 16 - 19 and will participate in one-on-one meetings.





Adagene’s presentation will be available to view on-demand beginning 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT on November 18. The Company will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings. Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference: Adagene’s presentation will be available to view on-demand beginning 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT on November 22. The Company will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings.



A webcast recording of the presentations will also be accessible in the Investors section of the company’s website at https://www.adagene.com for at least 30 days.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc. (Nasdaq: ADAG) is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene combines computational biology and artificial intelligence to design novel antibodies that address unmet patient needs. Powered by its proprietary Dynamic Precision Library (DPL) platform, composed of NEObody, SAFEbody™, and POWERbody™ technologies, Adagene’s highly differentiated pipeline features novel immunotherapy programs. Adagene has forged strategic collaborations with reputable global partners that leverage its technology in multiple approaches at the vanguard of science.

For more information, please visit: https://investor.adagene.com.

