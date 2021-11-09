Newsweek Report Ranks LPL Financial Among America’s Most Responsible Companies

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC today announced the firm’s inaugural appearance in the 2021 America’s Most Responsible Companies list published by Newsweek and Statista. LPL was ranked No. 240 among 400 companies that share a commitment to creating shared value and bettering society.



“This accomplishment is a recognition of our ongoing, collective efforts to run our business and serve our clients in the most socially responsible way possible,” said Dan Arnold, LPL president and CEO. “We continue to evolve our sustainable framework and implement high-impact initiatives to enhance our social and environmental performance, and foster an inclusive financial system for all. We are incredibly proud of what our team has achieved, and looking ahead, we remain focused on creating positive, lasting change for our employees, advisors and their clients.”

Companies were selected from 2,000 public companies across 14 industries and judged in three areas – environment, social and corporate governance (ESG) – based on corporate social responsibility (CSR) reports and key performance indicators research. Additionally, surveys went out to more than 7,500 U.S. residents to gather perceptions of CSR activities of each company.*

In 2021, LPL issued its third Corporate Sustainability Report, showcasing the firm’s social responsibility in action. See Newsweek’s full list of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader** in the markets we serve, supporting more than 19,000 financial advisors, 800 institution-based investment programs and 450 independent RIA firms nationwide.

*For the second time, Newsweek and Statista are honoring America’s Most Responsible Companies based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports, and Corporate Citizenship Reports as well as an independent survey. The analysis was carried out in a four-phase process, starting with a pool of over 2,000 companies that were screened by different criteria. All the companies that passed the pre-screening (carried out in June and July 2020) have been analyzed in detail. The detailed analysis consisted of an independent survey among more than 7,500 U.S. residents and research based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from Corporate Annual Reports, CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports, and Corporate Citizenship Reports. The independent survey was administered using an online access panel. The survey took an average of 10 minutes to complete and the field period ran in September 2020.

**Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2019 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2021); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2020-2021 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report); Fortune 500 as of June 2021

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC- registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

LPL Financial, Newsweek and Statista are all separate entities.

