Alto Ingredients Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Third Quarter Net Loss of $3.5 million and Positive Adjusted EBITDA of $3.0 million

Subsequent to Quarter-End, the Company Sold its Stockton, CA Facility

Company is Now Term Debt Free



SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a leading producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

“In the third quarter we made significant progress in advancing our strategic initiatives, expanding our essential ingredients business and improving our infrastructure,” said Mike Kandris, CEO of Alto Ingredients. “We launched an enhanced protein project through the installation of Harvesting Technology’s patented CoPromax™ system at our Magic Valley, Idaho facility. At our Pekin campus, we made significant progress on a number of initiatives. We completed our yeast expansion project and will have our upgraded feed dryers operational by year end. We also finished expanding the capacity of our corn oil production and significantly improved the efficiency and reliability of our Pekin wet mill to further support customer demand long term. We are also working on extending the certifications we obtained at the end of 2020 from our ICP distillery to our Pekin wet mill. We expect to complete this effort by the end of this year and by doing so, provide unique redundancy across the entire Pekin campus and further surety of quality supply to our customers.

“Subsequent to quarter end, on November 8th we announced the sale of our Stockton, California fuel-grade ethanol facility, completing the realignment of our fuel-grade ethanol operations we began 21 months ago. The proceeds from these asset sales were integral to our strategy and contributed to the retirement of approximately $150 million dollars in term debt over this same period – thus achieving our stated goal to prepay this expensive and restrictive term debt by year end 2021.

“We have completed or are on track to complete this year a number of projects that will increase our annual EBITDA by $18.5 million starting in 2022. Long-term, we will continue to build on our specialty alcohols and essential ingredients business, focusing our resources on driving profitable growth and progressing our strategic initiatives.”

“Net sales were $306 million, up approximately $100 million from the prior year’s quarter due to an increase in both gallons produced and the average price per gallon sold,” stated Bryon McGregor, CFO of Alto Ingredients. “Last year’s specialty alcohol sales uniquely benefited from a spike in sanitizer and disinfectant demand from COVID-19. When examining costs and bottom line comparatively, the planned outage of our wet mill, as expected, materially impacted our total revenues and cost of goods sold, driving the gross loss in this year’s quarter compared to last year’s gross profit.

“Going forward, while we anticipate continued volatility in sanitizer and disinfectant demand over foreseeable future, we expect a more stable, new demand-supply equilibrium will ultimately be achieved as COVID-19 impacts dissipate. We also expect an increase in fixed-price contracted specialty alcohol sales and growing specially alcohol exports. Our upgraded wet mill facility with significantly improved efficiency and reliability will enable us to further support customer demand long term.”

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Compared to 2020

Net sales were $305.6 million, compared to $204.7 million.

Cost of goods sold was $309.0 million, compared to $183.8 million.

Gross loss was $3.4 million, compared to a gross profit of $20.9 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $5.5 million, compared to $6.4 million.

Operating loss was $8.9 million, compared to operating income of $26.3 million.

Net loss available to common stockholders was $3.5 million, or $0.05 per share, compared net income of $14.9 million, or $0.24 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $3.0 million, compared to $34.1 million.

Cash and cash equivalents were $36.0 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $47.7 million at December 31, 2020.

On November 8, 2021, the company announced its sale of its fuel-grade ethanol production facility in Stockton, California for $24.0 million in cash.

Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Compared to 2020

Net sales were $822.4 million, compared to $728.2 million.

Cost of goods sold was $796.7 million, compared to $689.0 million.

Gross profit was $25.7 million, compared to $39.2 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $19.8 million, compared to $25.2 million.

Operating income was $2.8 million, compared to $25.7 million.

Net income available to common stockholders was $9.0 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to $4.1 million, or $0.07 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $33.4 million, compared to $50.6 million.



Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Management believes that certain financial measures not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") are useful measures of operations. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as unaudited net income (loss) attributed to Alto Ingredients, Inc. before interest expense, interest income, provision (benefit) for income taxes, asset impairments, loss on extinguishment of debt, purchase accounting adjustments, fair value adjustments, and depreciation and amortization expense. A table is provided at the end of this release that provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss) attributed to Alto Ingredients, Inc. Management provides this non-GAAP measure so that investors will have the same financial information that management uses, which may assist investors in properly assessing the company's performance on a period-over-period basis. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) attributed to Alto Ingredients, Inc. or any other measure of performance under GAAP, or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows or as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider this measure in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results as reported under GAAP.

About Alto Ingredients, Inc.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO), formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc., is a leading producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products for four key markets: Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels. The company’s customers include major food and beverage companies and consumer products companies. For more information please visit www.altoingredients.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements and information contained in this communication that refer to or include Alto Ingredients’ estimated or anticipated future results or other non-historical expressions of fact are forward-looking statements that reflect Alto Ingredients’ current perspective of existing trends and information as of the date of the communication. Forward looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “could,” “should,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the timing and effects of Alto Ingredients’ strategic initiatives, including its plant improvement projects and extended certifications; the expected effect on annual EBITDA of Alto Ingredients’ plant improvement projects; and Alto Ingredients’ other plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. It is important to note that Alto Ingredients’ plans, objectives, expectations and intentions are not predictions of actual performance. Actual results may differ materially from Alto Ingredients’ current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting Alto Ingredients’ business. These factors include, among others, adverse economic and market conditions, including for specialty alcohols and essential ingredients; export conditions and international demand for the company’s products; fluctuations in the price of and demand for oil and gasoline; raw material costs, including production input costs, such as corn and natural gas; Alto Ingredients’ ability to successfully and timely execute on its plant improvement projects; and the effects – both positive and negative – of the coronavirus pandemic and its resurgence or abatement. These factors also include, among others, the inherent uncertainty associated with financial and other projections; the anticipated size of the markets and continued demand for Alto Ingredients’ products; the impact of competitive products and pricing; the risks and uncertainties normally incident to the specialty alcohol production and marketing industries; changes in generally accepted accounting principles; successful compliance with governmental regulations applicable to Alto Ingredients’ distilleries, products and/or businesses; changes in laws, regulations and governmental policies; the loss of key senior management or staff; and other events, factors and risks previously and from time to time disclosed in Alto Ingredients’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, specifically, those factors set forth in the “Risk Factors” section contained in Alto Ingredients’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 10, 2021.

ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021

2020

2021

2020

Net sales $ 305,556 $ 204,727 $ 822,400 $ 728,205 Cost of goods sold 308,955 183,797 796,729 688,983 Gross profit (loss) (3,399 ) 20,930 25,671 39,222 Selling, general and administrative expenses (5,533 ) (6,404 ) (19,777 ) (25,245 ) Asset impairments — — (3,100 ) — Gain on litigation settlement — 11,750 — 11,750 Income (loss) from operations (8,932 ) 26,276 2,794 25,727 Interest expense, net (429 ) (4,199 ) (3,359 ) (14,153 ) Income from loan forgiveness 5,973 — 9,860 — Fair value adjustments — (6,856 ) — (7,497 ) Other income (expense), net 256 (6 ) 641 (1,164 ) Income (loss) before benefit for income taxes (3,132 ) 15,215 9,936 2,913 Benefit for income taxes — — — — Consolidated net income (loss) (3,132 ) 15,215 9,936 2,913 Net loss attributed to noncontrolling interests — — — 2,166 Net income (loss) attributed to Alto Ingredients, Inc. $ (3,132 ) $ 15,215 $ 9,936 $ 5,079 Preferred stock dividends $ (319 ) $ (319 ) $ (946 ) $ (949 ) Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ (3,451 ) $ 14,896 $ 8,990 $ 4,130 Net income (loss) per share, basic $ (0.05 ) $ 0.25 $ 0.13 $ 0.07 Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ (0.05 ) $ 0.24 $ 0.12 $ 0.07 Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 71,383 58,503 71,002 55,620 Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 71,383 61,699 72,260 57,958





ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)

September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,029 $ 47,667 Accounts receivable, net 78,424 43,491 Inventories 58,117 37,925 Prepaid inventory 5,480 891 Derivative instruments 12,977 17,149 Assets held-for-sale 30,158 58,295 Other current assets 5,413 8,628 Total current assets 226,598 214,046 Property and equipment, net 224,319 229,486 Other Assets: Right of use operating lease assets, net 12,715 11,046 Notes receivable 12,423 14,337 Intangible assets 2,678 2,678 Other assets 4,671 5,225 Total other assets 32,487 33,286 Total Assets $ 483,404 $ 476,818





ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)

September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable – trade $ 28,387 $ 13,047 Accrued liabilities 15,455 11,101 Current portion – operating leases 3,216 2,180 Current portion – long-term debt 17,687 25,533 Derivative instruments 2,735 — Liabilities held-for-sale 10,500 19,542 Other current liabilities 6,468 15,524 Total current liabilities 84,448 86,927 Long-term debt, net of current portion 70,621 71,807 Operating leases, net of current portion 9,365 8,715 Other liabilities 13,774 13,134 Total Liabilities 178,208 180,583 Stockholders’ Equity: Alto Ingredients, Inc. Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized;

Series A: 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

Series B: 927 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 1 1 Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized; 72,800 and 72,487 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 73 72 Non-voting common stock, $0.001 par value; 3,553 shares authorized; 1 share issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 — — Additional paid-in capital 1,036,608 1,036,638 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,878 ) (3,878 ) Accumulated deficit (727,608 ) (736,598 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 305,196 296,235 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 483,404 $ 476,818





Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) (unaudited)

2021



2020



2021



2020

Net income (loss) attributed to Alto Ingredients, Inc. $ (3,132 ) $ 15,215 $ 9,936 $ 5,079 Adjustments: Interest expense 429 4,199 3,359 14,153 Interest income (183 ) (196 ) (553 ) (368 ) Asset impairments — — 3,100 — Fair value adjustments — 6,856 — 7,497 Benefit for income taxes — — — — Depreciation and amortization expense* 5,851 8,049 17,520 24,254 Total adjustments 6,097 18,908 23,426 45,536 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,965 $ 34,123 $ 33,362 $ 50,615

* Adjusted for noncontrolling interests.

Commodity Price Performance

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (unaudited) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Fuel-grade ethanol production gallons sold (in millions) 38.3 21.9 118.6 148.0 Specialty alcohol production gallons sold (in millions) 19.7 21.6 63.1 74.9 Third party fuel-grade ethanol gallons sold (in millions) 67.2 76.7 180.5 213.0 Total gallons sold (in millions) 125.2 120.2 362.2 435.9 Total gallons produced (in millions) 60.6 45.2 182.2 209.1 Production capacity utilization 59 % 40 % 57 % 54 % Average sales price per gallon $ 2.47 $ 1.71 $ 2.27 $ 1.60 Average CBOT ethanol price per gallon $ 2.25 $ 1.27 $ 2.08 $ 1.20 Corn cost – CBOT equivalent $ 6.09 $ 3.29 $ 5.71 $ 3.49 Average basis 0.89 0.22 0.53 0.29 Delivered cost of corn $ 6.98 $ 3.51 $ 6.24 $ 3.78 Total essential ingredients tons sold (in thousands) 305.6 255.5 886.5 1,177.5 Co-product return % (1) 29.5 % 50.2 % 33.8 % 44.6 %

(1) Co-product revenue as a percentage of delivered cost of corn.

Segment Financials

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales Kinergy marketing and distribution: Alcohol sales, gross $ 112,391 $ 84,001 $ 255,702 $ 212,625 Alcohol sales, net 505 382 1,489 1,117 Intersegment sales 2,415 1,598 7,277 7,751 Total marketing and distribution sales 115,311 85,981 264,468 221,493



Pekin Campus production, recorded as gross: Alcohol sales $ 114,587 $ 77,075 $ 341,967 $ 255,737 Essential ingredient sales 46,016 27,619 140,670 101,123 Intersegment sales 293 197 920 877 Total Pekin Campus sales 160,896 104,891 483,557 357,737 Other production, recorded as gross: Alcohol sales $ 25,190 $ 11,765 $ 63,311 $ 120,797 Essential ingredient sales 6,867 3,885 19,261 36,806 Intersegment sales 259 420 896 1,121 Total Other production sales 32,316 16,070 83,468 158,724 Intersegment eliminations (2,967 ) (2,215 ) (9,093 ) (9,749 ) Net sales as reported $ 305,556 $ 204,727 $ 822,400 $ 728,205 Cost of goods sold:

Kinergy marketing and distribution $ 105,902 $ 84,589 $ 245,606 $ 210,827 Pekin Campus production 169,721 80,280 468,972 302,120 Other production 35,613 20,718 87,055 181,382 Intersegment eliminations (2,281 ) (1,790 ) (4,904 ) (5,346 ) Cost of goods sold as reported $ 308,955 $ 183,797 $ 796,729 $ 688,983 Gross profit (loss) : Kinergy marketing and distribution $ 9,409 $ 1,392 $ 18,862 $ 10,666 Pekin Campus production (8,825 ) 24,611 14,585 55,617 Other production (3,297 ) (4,648 ) (3,587 ) (22,658 ) Intersegment eliminations (686 ) (425 ) (4,189 ) (4,403 ) Gross profit (loss) $ (3,399 ) $ 20,930 $ 25,671 $ 39,222



