eGain Reports Record Revenue in First Quarter of Fiscal 2022, Up 13% Year Over Year, and Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), a leading cloud platform provider of customer engagement automation, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2022 first quarter ended September 30, 2021.



“We are off to a good start to our new fiscal year, delivering record total revenue with double digit growth,” said Ashu Roy, eGain’s CEO. “Market momentum is building nicely around our eGain Knowledge Hub™, a recently launched solution that raises the bar for knowledge-powered automation of customer engagement in the enterprise. With expanding sales coverage, we look forward to continuing our positive momentum and growing market share this fiscal year.”

Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $21.5 million, up 13% year over year.

SaaS revenue was $19.2 million, up 20% year over year.

Subscription non-GAAP gross margin was 83%.

Total non-GAAP gross margin was 78%, up 200 basis points year over year.

GAAP net income was $551,000, or $0.02 per share on a diluted basis, compared to GAAP net income of $2.0 million, or $0.06 per share on a diluted basis, in Q1 2021.

Non-GAAP net income was $2.7 million, or $0.08 per share on a diluted basis, compared to non-GAAP net income of $2.5 million, or $0.08 per share on a diluted basis, in Q1 2021.

Cash provided by operations was $7.2 million, or an operating cash flow margin of 33%, up from 30% in Q1 2021.

Total cash and cash equivalents were $70.4 million, compared to $53.1 million in Q1 2021.

Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Financial Guidance

For the second quarter of fiscal 2022 ending December 31, 2021, eGain expects:

Total revenue of between $21.9 million to $22.3 million, which would represent growth of 14% to 16% year over year.

GAAP net loss of $2.9 million to $3.6 million, or $0.09 to $0.11 per share. Includes stock-based compensation expense of approximately $4.0 million Includes depreciation and amortization of approximately $120,000

Non-GAAP net income of $300,000 to $1.0 million, or $0.01 to $0.03 per share.



Fiscal 2022 Financial Guidance

For the fiscal 2022 full year ending June 30, 2022, eGain expects:

Total revenue of between $89.0 million to $90.5 million, which would represent growth of 14% to 16% year over year and is an increase from its previous annual revenue guidance of $88.2 million to $89.8 million.

GAAP net loss of $12.1 million to $13.1 million, or $0.37 to $0.40 per share. Includes stock-based compensation expense of approximately $12 million Includes depreciation and amortization of approximately $500,000

Non-GAAP net loss of $1.0 million to breakeven, or a loss of $0.03 to $0.00 per share.



Guidance Assumption:

Weighted average shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 32.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 and 32.9 million for fiscal year 2022.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental information relating to our operating results, including non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP gross margin. Such non-GAAP financial measures are adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Non-GAAP results are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. eGain’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis and for budgeting and planning purposes. eGain believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors, and that it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release. eGain urges investors to review the reconciliation and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Conference Call Information

About eGain

Our knowledge-powered customer engagement software automates digital-first, omnichannel experiences for global brands. Infused with AI and analytics, eGain’s top-rated cloud platform enables effortless customer journeys with virtual assistance, customer self-service, and modern agent tools. To learn more, visit www.eGain.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation our financial guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 ending December 31, 2021 and full year of fiscal 2022 ending June 30, 2022; our plans to continue our momentum and grow our market share; and expectations regarding our growth prospects. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements, including future financial guidance, involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make, including our ability to achieve our targets for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 ending December 31, 2021 and full year of fiscal 2022 ending June 30, 2022. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to: risks to our business, operating results, financial condition, and prospects from the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic downturns, including but not limited to, its effect on customer demand for the Company’s products and services and the impact of potential delays in customer payments; risks associated with new product releases and new services and products features; risks that customer demand may fluctuate or decrease; risks that we are unable to collect unbilled contractual commitments, particularly in the current economic environment; risks that our lengthy sales cycles may negatively affect our operating results; currency risks; our ability to capitalize on customer engagement; risks related to our reliance on a relatively small number of customers for a substantial portion of our revenue; our ability to compete successfully and manage growth; our ability to develop and expand strategic and third party distribution channels; risks related to our international operations; our ability to continue to innovate; our strategy of making investments in sales to drive growth; general political or destabilizing events, including war, intensified international hostilities, conflict or acts of terrorism; the effect of legislative initiatives or proposals, statutory changes, governmental or other applicable regulations and/or changes in industry requirements, including those addressing data privacy, cyber-security and cross-border data transfers; and other risks detailed from time to time in eGain’s public filings, including eGain’s annual report on Form 10-K filed on September 10, 2021 and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s web site at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

eGain Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

September 30, June 30, 2021

2021

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 70,414 $ 63,231 Restricted cash 7 7 Accounts receivable, net 11,400 26,311 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net 1,378 1,323 Prepaid expenses 2,304 3,028 Other current assets 832 778 Total current assets 86,335 94,678 Property and equipment, net 751 705 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,696 2,191 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net of current portion 2,797 2,612 Goodwill 13,186 13,186 Other assets, net 1,378 1,191 Total assets $ 109,143 $ 114,563 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,721 $ 3,068 Accrued compensation 7,126 8,444 Accrued liabilities 2,452 4,352 Operating lease liabilities 1,328 1,466 Deferred revenue 40,590 46,211 Total current liabilities 53,217 63,541 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 2,720 3,332 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 3,348 797 Other long-term liabilities 830 832 Total liabilities 60,115 68,502 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock 31 31 Additional paid-in capital 380,969 378,451 Notes receivable from stockholders (93 ) (92 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,321 ) (1,220 ) Accumulated deficit (330,558 ) (331,109 ) Total stockholders' equity 49,028 46,061 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 109,143 $ 114,563

eGain Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

2020

Revenue: Subscription $ 20,145 $ 17,747 Professional services 1,306 1,316 Total revenue 21,451 19,063 Cost of revenue: Cost of subscription 3,487 3,222 Cost of professional services 1,811 1,409 Total cost of revenue 5,298 4,631 Gross profit 16,153 14,432 Operating expenses: Research and development 5,609 4,505 Sales and marketing 7,404 5,631 General and administrative 2,449 1,944 Total operating expenses 15,462 12,080 Income from operations 691 2,352 Interest income, net 2 3 Other income (expense), net 10 (163 ) Income before income tax provision 703 2,192 Income tax provision (152 ) (148 ) Net income $ 551 $ 2,044 Per share information: Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.07 Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.06 Weighted-average shares used in computation: Basic 31,280 30,853 Diluted 32,762 32,508 Stock-based compensation included in above costs and expenses: Cost of revenue $ 518 $ 74 Research and development 540 158 Sales and marketing 509 133 General and administrative 540 105 $ 2,107 $ 470 Amortization of intangible assets included in above costs and expenses: Cost of revenue $ — $ 26 $ — $ 26

eGain Corporation

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 Income from operations $ 691 $ 2,352 Add: Stock-based compensation 2,107 470 Amortization of intangibles assets — 26 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 2,798 $ 2,848 Net income $ 551 $ 2,044 Add: Stock-based compensation 2,107 470 Amortization of intangibles assets — 26 Non-GAAP net income $ 2,658 $ 2,540 Per share information: Non-GAAP earnings per share: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.08 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.08 Weighted-average shares used in computation: Basic 31,280 30,853 Diluted 32,762 32,508

eGain Corporation

Other GAAP to Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Information

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Growth Rates Constant Currency

Growth Rates [1] 2021

2020

Revenue: SaaS revenue $ 19,194 $ 15,970 20% 18% Legacy revenue 951 1,777 (46%) (48%) GAAP subscription 20,145 17,747 14% 11% GAAP professional services 1,306 1,316 (1%) (3%) Total GAAP revenue $ 21,451 $ 19,063 13% 10% SaaS and professional services revenue: SaaS revenue $ 19,194 $ 15,970 20% 18% Professional Services 1,306 1,316 (1%) (3%) Total SaaS and professional services revenue $ 20,500 $ 17,286 19% 16% Cost of Revenue: GAAP subscription $ 3,487 $ 3,222 Add back: Amortization of intangible assets — (26 ) Non-GAAP subscription $ 3,487 $ 3,196 GAAP professional services $ 1,811 $ 1,409 Add back: Stock-based compensation (518 ) (74 ) Non-GAAP professional services $ 1,293 $ 1,335 GAAP total cost of revenue $ 5,298 $ 4,631 Add back: Stock-based compensation (518 ) (74 ) Amortization of intangible assets — (26 ) Non-GAAP total cost of revenue $ 4,780 $ 4,531 5% 4% Gross Profit: Non-GAAP subscription $ 16,658 $ 14,551 Non-GAAP professional services 13 (19 ) Non-GAAP gross profit $ 16,671 $ 14,532 15% 12% Operating expenses: GAAP research and development $ 5,609 $ 4,505 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (540 ) (158 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets — — Non-GAAP research and development $ 5,069 $ 4,347 17% 15% GAAP sales and marketing $ 7,404 $ 5,631 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (509 ) (133 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets — — Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 6,895 $ 5,498 25% 23 GAAP general and administrative $ 2,449 $ 1,944 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (540 ) (105 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets — — Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 1,909 $ 1,839 4% 3 GAAP operating expenses $ 15,462 $ 12,080 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (1,589 ) (396 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets — — Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 13,873 $ 11,684 19% 17

[1] Constant currency growth rates presented are derived from converting the current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars into U.S. Dollars at the exchange rates in effect during the prior period presented rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period.