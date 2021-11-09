Seer Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER), a life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.



“We continued to make outstanding progress this quarter and I could not be more pleased with the momentum of our business as we approach the close of 2021 and prepare for Broad Release in early 2022,” said Omid Farokhzad, Chair and Chief Executive Officer. “There continues to be growing enthusiasm and energy around our technology. I am inspired by the progress of our customers, proud of the strides we are making with our Proteograph Product Suite, and very grateful for the continued hard work of the Seer team.”

Recent Highlights

Revenue of $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, including $1.6 million of product-related revenue

Added new Limited Release customers during the third quarter and are on track to meet our target of a high single-digit number of Limited Release customers across key applications and markets

Demonstrated traction with customer adoption, seen with submissions to recent scientific conferences: Oregon Health Sciences University, Knight Cancer Institute has initiated their large-scale, prostate cancer proteomics study - that will include at least 500, and possibly up to 1000, serum samples. The Broad Institute demonstrated the Proteograph’s ability to reduce time and labor dramatically, while robustly and deeply sampling the proteome, with increased sensitivity. Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute demonstrated the compatibility of the Proteograph with a popular multiplexing method - Tandem Mass Tag (TMT). Protein Metrics data showed that the Proteograph can analyze subpopulations of the glycoproteome, an important post-translation modification for biomarker discovery, without the need for glycopeptide-specific enrichment.





Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue was $2.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to $72 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The increase was the result of sales of products related to our Proteograph Product Suite and services performed for a large pharmaceutical company. Product-related revenue was $1.6 million, including $787 thousand of related party revenue, service revenue was $500 thousand, and grant revenue was $10 thousand.

Gross profit, inclusive of grant revenue, was $1.2 million and gross margin was 54% for the third quarter of 2021.

Operating expenses were $19.6 million for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $8.5 million for the corresponding prior year period. The increase in expenses was driven by increased compensation, benefit and stock-based compensation expense associated with an increase in personnel, and an increase in costs associated with becoming a publicly traded company.

Net loss was $18.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $8.2 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Cash, cash equivalents and investments were approximately $506.6 million as of September 30, 2021.

About Seer

Seer is a life sciences company developing transformative products that open up a new gateway to the proteome. Seer is commercializing its Proteograph™ Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation and software to perform deep, unbiased proteomic analysis at scale in a matter of hours. Seer designed the Proteograph workflow to be efficient and easy-to-use, leveraging widely adopted laboratory instrumentation to provide a decentralized solution that can be adopted by nearly any lab. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is for research use only and is not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, please visit www.seer.bio.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding our timing and ability to enable unbiased, deep and rapid proteomics available at scale. These and other risks are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, to be filed with the SEC on November 9, 2021, and other documents the Company subsequently files with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Seer, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Product $ 858 $ — $ 1,695 $ — Service 500 — 500 — Related party 787 — 1,167 — Grant 10 72 189 320 Total revenue 2,155 72 3,551 320 Cost of revenue: Product 574 — 1,078 — Service 42 — 42 — Related party 370 — 452 — Total cost of revenue 986 — 1,572 — Gross profit 1,169 72 1,979 320 Operating expenses: Research and development 7,745 4,762 20,906 13,520 Selling, general and administrative 11,855 3,726 32,672 7,408 Total operating expenses 19,600 8,488 53,578 20,928 Loss from operations (18,431 ) (8,416 ) (51,599 ) (20,608 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 46 196 169 778 Other expense — (9 ) — (9 ) Total other income (expense) 46 187 169 769 Net loss $ (18,385 ) $ (8,229 ) $ (51,430 ) $ (19,839 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities 26 (159 ) (62 ) 119 Comprehensive loss $ (18,359 ) $ (8,388 ) $ (51,492 ) $ (19,720 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.30 ) $ (0.80 ) $ (0.85 ) $ (2.04 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 61,133,518 10,285,401 60,625,601 9,709,501



Seer, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)