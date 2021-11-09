Open Lending Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Lending Corporation (Nasdaq: LPRO) (the “Company” or “Open Lending”), a leading provider of lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions, today reported financial results for its third quarter of 2021.



“We are pleased to report another record quarter, which included a 138% increase in certified loans, a 98% increase in revenue and a 113% increase in Adjusted EBITDA compared to the third quarter of 2020,” said John Flynn, Chairman and CEO of Open Lending. “We continue to make progress on our growth strategies to capture more of the $250 billion addressable market and help underserved consumers get auto loans. We are very encouraged by the continued growth in our credit union and bank line where we achieved a 91% year-over-year increase in certified loans in the third quarter of 2021. We added 16 new accounts in the third quarter of 2021, of which four were tier one accounts with assets of $1 billion or greater. In addition, our OEMs have grown a combined 205% year-to-date in 2021.”

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Highlights

The Company facilitated 49,332 certified loans during the third quarter of 2021, compared to 20,696 certified loans in the third quarter of 2020

Total revenue was $58.9 million during the third quarter of 2021, compared to $29.8 million in the third quarter of 2020

Gross profit was $52.5 million during the third quarter of 2021, compared to $27.3 million in the third quarter of 2020

Net income was $29.4 million during the third quarter of 2021, compared to net loss of $(71.1) million in the third quarter of 2020

Adjusted EBITDA was $42.1 million during the third quarter of 2021, compared to $19.8 million in the third quarter of 2020



Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are provided in the financial table included at the end of this press release. An explanation of this measure and how it is calculated is also included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

2021 Outlook

“Based on the third quarter results and trends into the fourth quarter of 2021, we are narrowing our previous guidance ranges. We are excited about the resiliency of our business despite inflated car values and the global semiconductor chip shortages. In addition, we are still within the guidance ranges provided 18 months ago, which demonstrates the predictability of our business model,” said Chuck Jehl, CFO of Open Lending.

Full Year 2021 Outlook Total Certified Loans 165,000 - 174,000 Total Revenue $200 - $212 million Adjusted EBITDA $140 - $150 million Adjusted Operating Cash Flow (a) $110 - $125 million

Adjusted Operating Cash Flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA, minus CAPEX, plus or minus change in contract assets.



The guidance provided above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. While the financial guidance takes into account the continuing impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the pandemic has been unprecedented and the future effect of the pandemic on the global economy and our financial results remains uncertain, and our actual results may differ materially. See “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Conference Call

Open Lending will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2021 financial results today at 5:00 pm ET. Hosting the call will be John Flynn, Chairman and CEO, Ross Jessup, President and COO, and Chuck Jehl, CFO. The conference call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.openlending.com/ under the “Events” section. The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (800) 926-4951, or for international callers (416) 981-9029. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers; the conference ID is 21998539. The replay will be available until Tuesday, November 23, 2021. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the website shortly after the call has concluded.

About Open Lending

Open Lending (Nasdaq: LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For 20 years, we have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios by saying “yes” to more automotive loans. For more information, please visit www.openlending.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to market trends, the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on factors impacting the Company’s business, the Company’s new lender pipeline, consumer behavior and demand for automotive loans, as well as future financial performance under the heading “2021 Outlook” above. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of the Company’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the Company’s control. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including general economic, political and business conditions; the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on consumer behavior; applicable taxes, inflation, supply chain disruptions, interest rates and the regulatory environment; the outcome of judicial proceedings to which Open Lending is, or may become a party; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination with Nebula Acquisition Corporation (“Business Combination”); the amount of redemption requests made by the Company’s stockholders; other risks discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that they currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted operating cash flows internally in analyzing our financial results and believes it is useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. The Company believes that the use of non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

The Company believes these measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results in the same manner as its management and board of directors. In addition, these measures provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business, as they remove the effect of certain non-cash items and certain non-recurring variable charges. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, gain on extinguishment of the Company's tax receivable agreement, loss on extinguishment of debt, change in fair value of contingent consideration and transaction bonuses as a result of the Business Combination. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of total revenue. Adjusted operating cash flows is defined as adjusted EBITDA, minus CAPEX, plus or minus change in contract assets.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Contact:

ICR for Open Lending

Investors

openlending@icrinc.com

OPEN LENDING CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share data)

September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 90,864 $ 101,513 Restricted cash 2,896 2,635 Accounts receivable 6,874 4,352 Current contract assets 60,739 50,386 Prepaid expenses 3,436 1,873 Other current assets 753 2,018 Total current assets 165,562 162,777 Property and equipment, net 2,664 1,201 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 5,328 5,733 Non-current contract assets 53,523 38,956 Deferred tax asset, net 66,042 85,218 Other non-current assets 124 124 Total assets $ 293,243 $ 294,009 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable 1,430 3,442 Accrued expenses 7,361 3,033 Income tax payable 1,107 1,640 Current portion of debt 3,125 4,888 Other current liabilities 4,027 4,005 Total current liabilities 17,050 17,008 Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs 143,828 152,859 Non-current operating lease liabilities 4,775 5,138 Tax receivable agreement liability — 92,369 Other non-current liabilities — 13 Total liabilities $ 165,653 $ 267,387 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 550,000,000 shares authorized, 128,198,185 shares issued and 126,190,351 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and 128,198,185 shares issued and 126,803,096 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020 1,282 1,282 Additional paid-in capital 493,972 491,246 Accumulated deficit (310,164 ) (428,406 ) Treasury stock at cost, 2,007,834 shares at September 30, 2021 and 1,395,089 at December 31, 2020, respectively (57,500 ) (37,500 ) Total stockholders’ equity 127,590 26,622 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 293,243 $ 294,009

OPEN LENDING CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Program fees $ 21,638 $ 10,087 $ 57,146 $ 31,592 Profit share 35,447 18,544 102,019 34,482 Claims administration and other service fees 1,807 1,131 4,860 3,185 Total revenue 58,892 29,762 164,025 69,259 Cost of services 6,380 2,496 13,882 6,818 Gross profit 52,512 27,266 150,143 62,441 Operating expenses General and administrative 7,197 5,015 23,790 23,233 Selling and marketing 3,308 2,118 8,659 5,491 Research and development 1,268 579 2,632 1,286 Operating income 40,739 19,554 115,062 32,431 Interest expense (959 ) (3,572 ) (5,370 ) (7,980 ) Interest income 35 36 177 97 Gain on extinguishment of tax receivable agreement — — 55,422 — Loss on extinguishment of debt — — (8,778 ) — Change in fair value of contingent consideration — (83,130 ) — (131,932 ) Other income (expense) 3 — (130 ) 3 Income (loss) before income taxes 39,818 (67,112 ) 156,383 (107,381 ) Provision for income taxes 10,404 4,021 38,141 5,385 Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ 29,414 $ (71,133 ) $ 118,242 $ (112,766 ) Preferred distribution to redeemable convertible Series C preferred units — — — (40,689 ) Accretion to redemption value of redeemable convertible Series C preferred units — — — 47,537 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 29,414 $ (71,133 ) $ 118,242 $ (105,918 ) Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.23 $ (0.62 ) $ 0.94 $ (1.56 ) Diluted $ 0.23 $ (0.62 ) $ 0.94 $ (1.56 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 126,190,351 115,189,532 126,405,822 67,828,046 Diluted 126,247,499 115,189,532 126,451,119 67,828,046

OPEN LENDING CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 118,242 $ (112,766 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Share-based compensation 2,726 2,676 Depreciation and amortization 829 787 Non-cash operating lease cost 405 325 Gain on extinguishment of tax receivable agreement (55,422 ) — Loss on extinguishment of debt 8,778 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration — 131,932 Deferred income taxes 19,176 4,683 Changes in assets & liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,522 ) 375 Contract assets (24,920 ) (10,037 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets — (523 ) Prepaid expenses (1,563 ) (1,415 ) Other current and non-current assets 1,265 (2,002 ) Accounts payable (2,012 ) 946 Accrued expenses 4,328 (597 ) Income tax payable/receivable (533 ) 544 Operating lease liabilities (558 ) (280 ) Other current and non-current liabilities 204 1,727 Net cash provided by operating activities 68,423 16,375 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (1,785 ) (1,097 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,785 ) (1,097 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from term loans 125,000 170,000 Proceeds from revolving facility 50,000 — Payments on term loans (168,409 ) (5,443 ) Payments on revolving facility (25,000 ) — Payment of deferred financing costs (1,669 ) (9,767 ) Share repurchase (20,000 ) — Settlement of tax receivable agreement (36,948 ) — Distributions to Open Lending, LLC unitholders — (135,380 ) Proceeds from stock warrant exercises — 88,042 Recapitalization transaction, net of transaction costs — (14,862 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (77,026 ) 92,590 Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (10,388 ) 107,868 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 104,148 9,898 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 93,760 $ 117,766 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 4,545 $ 7,209 Income tax paid, net 19,397 158 Right of use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations — 5,375 Non-cash investing and financing: Change in fair value of redeemable convertible series C preferred units $ — $ (47,537 ) Conversion of preferred stock to common stock — 257,406

OPEN LENDING CORPORATION

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation to net income (loss) Net income (loss) $ 29,414 $ (71,133 ) $ 118,242 $ (112,766 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Interest expense 959 3,572 5,370 7,980 Provision for income taxes 10,404 4,021 38,141 5,385 Depreciation and amortization expense 201 167 590 406 Share-based compensation (1) 1,098 — 2,726 2,676 Gain on extinguishment of tax receivable agreement (2) — — (55,422 ) — Loss on extinguishment of debt (3) — — 8,778 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration (4) — 83,130 — 131,932 Transaction bonuses (5) — — — 9,112 Total adjustments 12,662 90,890 183 157,491 Adjusted EBITDA 42,076 19,757 118,425 44,725 Total revenue $ 58,892 $ 29,762 $ 164,025 $ 69,259 Adjusted EBITDA margin 71 % 66 % 72 % 65 % Adjusted operating cash flows (6) Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,076 $ 19,757 $ 118,425 $ 44,725 CAPEX (944 ) (673 ) (1,785 ) (1,097 ) Increase in contract assets (2,329 ) (10,262 ) (24,920 ) (10,037 ) Adjusted operating cash flows $ 38,803 $ 8,822 $ 91,720 $ 33,591

Notes:

(1) Includes $2.2 million of non-cash charges incurred in connection with the accelerated vesting of the legacy share-based awards, as a result of the Business Combination for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

(2) Reflects the gain recognized as a result of the early termination and settlement of the tax receivable agreement in the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

(3) Reflects the loss recognized in connection with the refinancing of our Term Loan due 2027 on March 19, 2021, which primarily consists of the write-off of unamortized deferred financing costs.

(4) Reflects non-cash charges for the change in the estimated fair value of contingent consideration from June 10, 2020 through the date immediately before each tranche of contingent consideration shares vested.

(5) Reflects transaction bonuses awarded to key employees and directors in connection with the Business Combination in the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

(6) Adjusted operating cash flow is defined as adjusted EBITDA, minus CAPEX, plus or minus change in contract assets.