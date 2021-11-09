Paycor HCM, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Q1 Recurring and Other Revenue of $92.4 million, an increase of 18% year-over-year



Q1 Total Revenue of $92.7 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year

CINCINNATI, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR) (“Paycor HCM,” “Paycor” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended September 30, 2021.

“Paycor delivered excellent first quarter results highlighted by 18% recurring revenue growth and strong bookings performance with both new and existing customers,” said Raul Villar, Chief Executive Officer of Paycor HCM. “We believe the combination of the strength of our cloud-based HCM platform, which is designed to provide business leaders with the tools they need to optimize talent in today’s dynamic market, and the investment we have made in our sales teams, is generating great success across our business.”

Villar continued, “We are at the early stages of a multi-billion dollar market opportunity as small and medium-sized businesses adopt cloud-based HCM solutions. We believe Paycor HCM is in a terrific position to be a primary beneficiary of this trend and our first quarter performance reinforces our confidence that we are well positioned to achieve our long-term target of 20%+ revenue growth.”

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $92.7 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared to $79.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021.

was $92.7 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared to $79.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021. Operating loss was $52.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared to $21.5 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021.

was $52.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared to $21.5 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021. Adjusted operating income * was $3.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared to $12.7 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021.

* was $3.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared to $12.7 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021. Net loss attributable to Paycor HCM was $53.7 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared to $22.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021.

was $53.7 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared to $22.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021. Adjusted net income attributable to Paycor HCM* was $2.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared to $9.5 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021.



*Adjusted operating income and adjusted net income attributable to Paycor HCM are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the discussion below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliations at the end of this press release for information concerning these and other non-GAAP financial measures.

First Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

Bolstered COVID-related offerings with two new releases including an Immunization Tracker and a new facial recognition time clock. The Immunization Tracker allows business leaders to manage and track the immunization and testing status of their employees. Workers can upload proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID test, directly to the system and HR leaders can see immunization status across the organization. In addition, Paycor now offers a facial recognition time clock promoting a touchless employee experience.

Launched OnDemand Pay, providing business leaders with more flexible pay options for their employees. OnDemand Pay allows employees to access their earned wages directly from our mobile app before their payday without fees when using their Visa card.

Recognized as a Top Workplace for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) Practices by Energage. Over the past fiscal year, Paycor has taken a number of steps to advance its commitment to DE&I, including hiring a renowned industry leader to create and execute a strategic plan for DE&I, which includes universal education, and systemic changes that affect how the organization will operate future-forward, creating a public-facing Diversity Policy, and signing the CEO Action Pledge for Diversity & Inclusion—the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, November 9, 2021, the Company is issuing the following financial guidance:

Second Quarter Ending December 31, 2021:

Total revenue in the range of $99.0 million to $100.0 million.





in the range of $99.0 million to $100.0 million. Adjusted operating income* in the range of $5.0 million to $6.0 million.

Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2022:

Total revenue in the range of $402.0 million to $406.0 million.

in the range of $402.0 million to $406.0 million. Adjusted operating income* in the range of $32.0 million to $34.0 million.

*We are unable to reconcile forward-looking adjusted operating income to forward-looking loss from operations, the most closely comparable GAAP financial measure because the information needed to provide a complete reconciliation is unavailable at this time without unreasonable effort.

About Paycor HCM, Inc.

Paycor creates Human Capital Management (HCM) software for leaders who want to make a difference. Our HCM platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from the way you recruit, onboard and develop people, to the way you pay and retain them. But what really sets us apart is our focus on business leaders. For 30 years, we’ve been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: HR technology that saves time, powerful analytics that provide actionable insights and Personalized Support. That’s why more than 28,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, our business outlook, our business strategy and plans, our objectives for future operations, and any statements of a general economic or industry specific nature, are forward-looking statements. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “can have,” “likely,” “outlook,” “potential,” “targets,” “contemplates,” or the negative or plural of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, as well as in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We believe that these risks include, but are not limited to: our ability to manage our growth effectively; the expansion and retention of our direct sales force with qualified and productive persons and the related effects on the growth of our business; the impact on customer expansion and retention if implementation, user experience, customer service, or performance relating to our solutions is not satisfactory; our ability to innovate and deliver high-quality, technologically advanced products and services; our relationships with third parties; the proper operation of our software; future acquisitions of other companies’ businesses, technologies, or customer portfolios; the impact of COVID-19 on our business; and those risks described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021, as well as in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement after the date of this report, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, or to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we present the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release and on the related teleconference call: adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating income margin, adjusted sales and marketing expense, adjusted general and administrative expense, adjusted research and development expense, adjusted net income attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. and adjusted net income attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. per share. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our core operating performance and trends to prepare and approve our annual budget, and to develop short-term and long-term operating plans. Management believes that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. We define (i) adjusted gross profit as gross profit before amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, and certain corporate expenses, in each case that are included in costs of recurring revenues, (ii) adjusted gross profit margin as adjusted gross profit divided by total revenues, (iii) adjusted operating income as loss from operations before amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based award and liability incentive award compensation expenses, and other certain corporate expenses, such as costs related to acquisitions, (iv) adjusted operating income margin as adjusted operating income divided by total revenues, (v) adjusted sales and marketing expense as sales and marketing expenses before stock-based award and liability incentive award compensation expenses and other certain corporate expenses, (vi) adjusted general and administrative expense as general and administrative expenses before amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based award and liability incentive award compensation expenses, and other certain corporate expenses, (vii) adjusted research and development expense as research and development expenses before stock-based award and liability incentive award compensation expenses and other certain corporate expenses, (viii) adjusted net income attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. as loss before benefit for income taxes after adjusting for amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based award and liability incentive award compensation expenses, gain or loss on the extinguishment of debt, and other certain corporate expenses, such as costs related to acquisitions, all of which are tax effected applying an adjusted tax rate and (ix) adjusted net income attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. per share as adjusted net income attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. divided by adjusted shares outstanding. Adjusted shares outstanding includes potentially dilutive securities excluded from the GAAP dilutive net loss per share calculation.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release and discussed on the related teleconference call are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for gross profit, gross margin, operating income, operating income margin, sales and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, research and development expense, net income attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. and diluted net income attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. per share. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, you should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures that we present may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. A reconciliation is provided below under “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP Measures,” for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP.

Paycor HCM, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share amounts)

September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 125,787 $ 2,634 Accounts receivable, net 15,983 16,472 Deferred contract costs 27,559 24,503 Prepaid expenses 10,663 6,586 Other current assets 1,559 1,516 Current assets before funds held for clients 181,551 51,711 Funds held for clients 1,578,052 670,315 Total current assets 1,759,603 722,026 Property and equipment, net 40,055 41,080 Goodwill 750,394 750,802 Intangible assets, net 323,467 355,323 Capitalized software, net 33,966 31,310 Long-term deferred contract costs 99,528 90,880 Other long-term assets 18,352 19,532 Total assets $ 3,025,365 $ 2,010,953 Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,822 $ 11,978 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 13,347 15,782 Accrued payroll and payroll related expenses 24,530 32,305 Deferred revenue 10,821 11,948 Current liabilities before client fund obligations 61,520 72,013 Client fund obligations 1,577,642 669,960 Total current liabilities 1,639,162 741,973 Deferred income taxes 70,846 76,138 Other long-term liabilities 14,640 16,680 Long-term debt, net — 49,100 Total liabilities 1,724,648 883,891 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest — 248,423 Stockholders' equity: Common stock $0.001 par value per share, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 174,429,903 shares outstanding at September 30, 2021 and 141,097,740 outstanding at June 30, 2021, respectively 174 141 Treasury stock, at cost, 10,620,260 shares at September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021 (245,074 ) (245,074 ) Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, — shares outstanding at September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively — — Series A preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, — and 7,715 shares outstanding at September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively — 262,772 Additional paid-in capital 1,874,040 1,133,399 Accumulated deficit (329,408 ) (275,751 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 985 3,152 Total stockholders' equity 1,300,717 878,639 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders' equity $ 3,025,365 $ 2,010,953





Paycor HCM, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Revenues: Recurring and other revenue $ 92,416 $ 78,551 Interest income on funds held for clients 316 510 Total revenues 92,732 79,061 Cost of revenues 45,611 34,484 Gross profit 47,121 44,577 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 45,788 24,343 General and administrative 43,411 33,417 Research and development 10,191 8,284 Total operating expenses 99,390 66,044 Loss from operations (52,269 ) (21,467 ) Other (expense) income: Interest expense (235 ) (486 ) Other 1,224 196 Loss before benefit for income taxes (51,280 ) (21,757 ) Income tax benefit (9,244 ) (4,425 ) Net loss (42,036 ) (17,332 ) Less: Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests 11,621 5,050 Net loss attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. $ (53,657 ) $ (22,382 ) Basic and diluted net loss attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. per share $ (0.32 ) $ (0.15 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 166,459,168 151,718,000





Paycor HCM, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in thousands)



Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (42,036 ) $ (17,332 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation 1,718 1,621 Amortization of intangible assets and software 36,870 33,236 Amortization of deferred contract costs 6,634 3,922 Stock-based compensation expense 21,812 1,697 Amortization of debt acquisition costs 20 155 Deferred tax benefit (9,253 ) (4,425 ) Bad debt expense 794 366 Gain on sale of investments (6 ) (39 ) Gain on installment sale (1,359 ) — Loss on foreign currency exchange 222 14 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: Accounts receivable (316 ) (1,428 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (4,120 ) (1,736 ) Other long-term assets (218 ) 91 Accounts payable 801 643 Accrued liabilities (8,700 ) (5,710 ) Deferred revenue (1,185 ) (456 ) Other long-term liabilities (585 ) 2,321 Deferred contract costs (18,338 ) (14,850 ) Net cash used in operating activities (17,245 ) (1,910 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of client funds available-for-sale securities (39,708 ) (91,116 ) Proceeds from sale and maturities of client funds available-for-sale securities 39,932 91,090 Purchase of property and equipment (803 ) (546 ) Proceeds from note receivable on installment sale 3,040 — Acquisition of intangible assets (195 ) — Acquisition of Paltech Solutions, Inc., net of cash acquired — (16,511 ) Internally developed software costs (7,524 ) (5,017 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,258 ) (22,100 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in cash and cash equivalents held to satisfy client funds obligations 906,626 (81,509 ) Proceeds from line-of-credit 3,500 28,500 Repayments of line-of-credit (52,600 ) (33,501 ) Proceeds from debt — 25,000 Repayments of debt — (207 ) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock sold in the IPO, net of offering costs 455,040 — Redemption of Redeemable Series A Preferred Stock (acquisition of non-controlling interest) (260,044 ) — Other financing activities (395 ) (345 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,052,127 (62,062 ) Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents (3 ) (1 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, and funds held for clients 1,029,621 (86,073 ) Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, and funds held for clients, beginning of year 560,000 546,448 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, and funds held for clients, end of year $ 1,589,621 $ 460,375 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing, financing and other cash flow information: Capital expenditures in accounts payable $ 48 $ 754 Cash paid during the year for interest $ 150 $ 177 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, and funds held for clients to the Consolidated Balance Sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 125,787 $ 1,978 Restricted cash and short-term investments — 6,726 Funds held for clients 1,463,834 451,671 Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, and funds held for clients $ 1,589,621 $ 460,375

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP Measures

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin (Unaudited)

(in thousands)



Three Months Ended September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Gross Profit* $ 47,121 $ 44,577 Gross Profit Margin 50.8 % 56.4 % Amortization of intangible assets 11,722 10,969 Stock-based compensation expense 1,657 213 Adjusted Gross Profit* $ 60,500 $ 55,759 Adjusted Gross Profit Margin 65.2 % 70.5 %

* Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit are burdened by depreciation expense of $0.7 million and $0.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit are burdened by amortization of capitalized software of $4.8 million and $2.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit are burdened by amortization of deferred contract costs of $3.6 million and $2.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.





Adjusted Operating Income (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Loss from Operations $ (52,269 ) $ (21,467 ) Operating Margin (56.4 )% (27.2 )% Amortization of intangible assets 32,050 30,504 Stock-based compensation expense 21,812 1,697 Liability incentive award compensation expense — 43 Corporate adjustments* 1,799 1,899 Adjusted Operating Income $ 3,392 $ 12,676 Adjusted Operating Income Margin 3.7 % 16.0 %

* Corporate adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2021 relate to certain costs associated with becoming a public company, including the implementation of a new enterprise-resource planning system and professional, consulting, and other costs. Corporate adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2020 relate to certain costs related to the transition of the new executive leadership team and closure of a standalone facility of $0.6 million, as well as costs associated with becoming a public company, including the implementation of a new enterprise-resource planning system and professional, consulting, and other costs of $0.9 million, and transaction expenses and costs associated with the Paltech Solutions, Inc. (“7Geese”) Acquisition totaling $0.4 million.





Adjusted Operating Expenses (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Sales and Marketing expense $ 45,788 $ 24,343 Stock-based compensation expense (13,646 ) (537 ) Corporate adjustments* (53 ) (296 ) Adjusted Sales and Marketing expense $ 32,089 $ 23,510 General and Administrative expense $ 43,411 $ 33,417 Amortization of intangible assets (20,328 ) (19,535 ) Stock-based compensation expense (4,988 ) (910 ) Liability incentive award compensation expense — (43 ) Corporate adjustments** (1,746 ) (1,603 ) Adjusted General and Administrative expense $ 16,349 $ 11,326 Research and Development expense $ 10,191 $ 8,284 Stock-based compensation expense (1,521 ) (37 ) Adjusted Research and Development expense $ 8,670 $ 8,247

* Corporate adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2021 relate to costs associated with becoming a public company. Corporate adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2020 relate to certain costs related to the transition of the new executive leadership team and closure of a standalone facility.

** Corporate adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2021 relate to costs associated with becoming a public company, including the implementation of a new enterprise-resource planning system and professional, consulting, and other costs. Corporate adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2020 relate to certain costs related to the transition of the new executive leadership team and closure of a standalone facility of $0.3 million, as well as costs associated with becoming a public company, including the implementation of a new enterprise-resource planning system and professional, consulting, and other costs, of $0.9 million, and transaction expenses and costs associated with the 7Geese Acquisition totaling $0.4 million.





Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. and Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. Per Share (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Net loss before benefit for income taxes $ (51,280 ) $ (21,757 ) Loss on debt amendment 35 — Amortization of intangible assets 32,050 30,504 Gain on installment sale (1,359 ) — Stock-based compensation expense 21,812 1,697 Liability incentive award compensation expense — 43 Corporate adjustments* 1,799 1,899 Non-GAAP adjusted income before applicable income taxes 3,057 12,386 Income tax effect on adjustments** (734 ) (2,849 ) Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. $ 2,323 $ 9,537 Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. per share $ 0.01 $ 0.06 Adjusted shares outstanding*** 169,660,544 151,718,000

* Corporate adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2021 relate to certain costs associated with becoming a public company, including the implementation of a new enterprise-resource planning system and professional, consulting, and other costs. Corporate adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2020 relate to certain costs related to the transition of the new executive leadership team and closure of a standalone facility of $0.6 million, as well as costs associated with becoming a public company, including the implementation of a new enterprise-resource planning system and professional, consulting, and other costs of $0.9 million, and transaction expenses and costs associated with the 7Geese Acquisition totaling $0.4 million.

** Non-GAAP adjusted income before applicable income taxes is tax effected using an adjusted effective tax rate of 24.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 23.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

*** The adjusted shares outstanding for the three months ended September 30, 2021 assume the conversion of the Series A Preferred Stock as if it would have occurred on July 1, 2021 based on the if-converted method and include potentially dilutive securities that are excluded from the GAAP dilutive net income per share calculation because including them would have an antidilutive effect. There were no potentially dilutive securities for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and therefore the adjusted shares outstanding are the same as the GAAP diluted shares outstanding.