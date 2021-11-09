ARCA biopharma to Present at the Q4 Virtual Investor Summit on November 17th

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ABIO), a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases, today announced that Tom Keuer, Chief Operating Officer, will present at the Q4 Virtual Investor Summit being held November 16-17, 2021.



ARCA is scheduled to present on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 4:15 PM ET. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_f2a6CQ14RLSGAC5STDNKrg.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma is dedicated to developing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases through a precision medicine approach to drug development. ARCA is developing rNAPc2 as a potential treatment for COVID-19. The U.S. FDA has granted Fast Track designation to the rNAPc2 development program, currently in Phase 2b clinical testing. ARCA is also developing Gencaro™ (bucindolol hydrochloride), an investigational, pharmacologically unique beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, as a potential treatment for atrial fibrillation in heart failure patients. ARCA has identified common genetic variations that it believes predict individual patient response to Gencaro, giving it the potential to be the first genetically targeted AF prevention treatment. The U.S. FDA has granted the Gencaro development program Fast Track designation and a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) agreement. For more information, please visit www.arcabio.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

