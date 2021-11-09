Cabaletta Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in November

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in November:



Steven Nichtberger, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 8:15 a.m. ET. Members of management will also be available for one-on-one meetings. Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Conference: Steven Nichtberger, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Members of management will also be available for one-on-one meetings.



Both presentations will be available on the News and Events section of the company’s website at www.cabalettabio.com . Replays will be available on the website for 90 days.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies, and exploring their potential to provide a deep and durable, perhaps curative, treatment, for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The Cabaletta Approach to selective B cell Ablation (CABA™) platform, in combination with Cabaletta’s proprietary technology, utilizes Chimeric Auto Antibody Receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate only specific autoantibody-producing B cells while sparing normal antibody-producing B cells, which are essential for human health. The Company’s lead product candidate, DSG3-CAART, is being evaluated in the DesCAARTes™ Phase 1 clinical trial as a potential treatment for patients with mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, a prototypical B cell-mediated autoimmune disease. The FDA granted Fast Track Designation for DSG3-CAART in May 2020. For more information about the DesCAARTes™ Phase 1 clinical trial, please visit our website (DesCAARTes™ Phase 1 Trial). The Company’s lead preclinical product candidate, MuSK-CAART, is in IND-enabling studies and is designed as a potential treatment for patients with MuSK-associated myasthenia gravis. For more information, visit www.cabalettabio.com.

