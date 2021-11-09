Cara Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors, today announced that Christopher Posner, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in November:



Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference, November 15, 2021 – November 17, 2021

Fireside Chat on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 1:20 p.m. ET

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, November 16, 2021 – November 19, 2021

Fireside Chat on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 3:00 a.m. ET

Webcasts of the fireside chats can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the News & Investors section of the Company's website at www.CaraTherapeutics.com. Archived webcast recordings will be available on the Cara website for approximately 30 days.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics is an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral KORs. Cara is developing a novel and proprietary class of product candidates, led by KORSUVA™ (CR845/difelikefalin), a first-in-class KOR agonist that targets the body’s peripheral nervous system, as well as certain immune cells. KORSUVA injection was approved by the FDA for the treatment of moderate-to-severe CKD-aP in adults undergoing hemodialysis on August 23, 2021. Oral KORSUVA has completed Phase 2 trials for the treatment of pruritus in patients with CKD and AD and is currently in Phase 2 trials in PBC and NP patients with moderate-to-severe pruritus.

