MeiraGTx to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

LONDON and NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX), a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company, today announced that Alexandria Forbes, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:



Barclays Gene Editing & Gene Therapy Summit



Corporate presentation: Monday, November 15, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. ET

33rd Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

﻿Fireside chat: available from Monday, November 22, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET to Thursday, December 2, 2021 for registered attendees via the Piper Sandler conference site.

Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx



Corporate presentation: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at 10:05 a.m. ET

A live webcast of the corporate presentations and the recording of the Piper Sandler fireside chat will be available on the Investors page of the Company’s website at investors.meiragtx.com. Replays will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation dates.﻿



About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx (Nasdaq: MGTX) is a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company with six programs in clinical development and a broad pipeline of preclinical and research programs. MeiraGTx has core capabilities in viral vector design and optimization and gene therapy manufacturing, as well as a potentially transformative gene regulation technology. Led by an experienced management team, MeiraGTx has taken a portfolio approach by licensing, acquiring and developing technologies that give depth across both product candidates and indications. MeiraGTx’s initial focus is on three distinct areas of unmet medical need: ocular, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative diseases, neurodegenerative diseases and severe forms of xerostomia. Though initially focusing on the eye, central nervous system and salivary gland, MeiraGTx intends to expand its focus in the future to develop additional gene therapy treatments for patients suffering from a range of serious diseases.

For more information, please visit www.meiragtx.com.

