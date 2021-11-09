CORRECTION -- HNRY Logistics Is Renamed Yellow Logistics

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) please note that in the last sentence of the boiler plate, “HNRY Logistics” should read “Yellow Logistics”. The corrected release follows:

HNRY Logistics, the coast-to-coast logistics brokerage brand of the Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) companies, is now Yellow Logistics.



“We’re excited to announce this renaming and rebranding to Yellow Logistics, which aligns with the evolution of the LTL brands to one company, as Yellow,” said Jason Bergman, Yellow Chief Commercial Officer and Yellow Logistics President. “This milestone on our journey will make direct-to-carrier shipping easier than ever for our customers. Yellow Logistics has the technology, trucks and talent to prioritize customers’ supply chains and deliver like never before.”

Yellow Logistics offers custom logistics solutions as a one-stop-shop for customers needing truckload, intermodal, residential, engineered solutions, retail/pool distribution, contract and reverse logistics or express direct services.

To learn more about what it’s like to work at Yellow Logistics, and to view current job openings, please visit myyellowlogistics.com.

About Yellow Corporation

Yellow Corporation has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through its teams of experienced service professionals, Yellow Corporation offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. Yellow Corporation, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company Yellow Logistics.

