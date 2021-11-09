Holiday Shopping on Giftster.com Ramping Up Earlier Than Ever Before

Arden Hills, MN, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Online wish lists make it easier for families to get a headstart on holiday shopping.

Giftster.com, a popular online family wish list maker service – used by over a million members – works two ways. Members can both give and get gifts that matter. Parents can share their kids' wish lists as well as browse other family members' wish lists in a private group.

Company founder Ron Reimann stated, “Compared to October 2021, wish list creation is up nearly 60%. We don't typically see traffic soar this early in the holiday season. Whether it's the supply chain issues consumers are facing or a simple longing for memorable moments with family and friends – Giftster members are utilizing our service earlier than ever before.”

The holidays are a great source of stress and anxiety for some. Giftster’s mission is to transform the negative associations some have with gift-giving into positive ones.

Giftster released a completely new design earlier this fall that has made it even easier for its members to make their holiday wish lists and shop for loved ones.

Some of the most-loved holiday wish list features include:



• Ability to add any item, no product link required

• Share wish lists in a private family group or publicly with anyone

• Draw names for a virtual Secret Santa gift exchange between group members

• Avoid duplicate gifts and returns – purchased items appear unavailable

• Retain the surprise. The list maker cannot see which items are purchased.

Giftster continues to hear how families are finding joy in sharing online wish lists. They report less anxiety, less time and money wasted, and more satisfaction giving gifts that are truly desired.

Visit giftster.com to make a free holiday wish list.

