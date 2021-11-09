Ceridian Research: Over Half of APAC Workers Open to New Roles

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, today launched research findings revealing more than half (54%) of the region’s workforce is either considering or actively looking for new roles, highlighting the growing need to address talent attraction and retention through modern, employee-centric technologies.



The research revealed:

Two-thirds (67%) of APAC employees aged 18-34, and more than half (54%) of all workers, are considering or actively looking for new roles.



Three-quarters (75%) of the labour force is working overtime each week, yet only 50% are being paid for it.



Almost one-third (27%) of workers aren’t sure of their basic working conditions, such as award entitlements, minimum wages and classifications, penalty rates, ordinary hours, allowances, and breaks.



When asked about their overall remuneration packages, APAC employees ranked flexible policies (38%) as their most valued employee perk and non-cash benefit.

“In an increasingly dynamic talent market, companies are challenged with both attracting and retaining top talent, while addressing the wide-ranging expectations of their workers,” said Stephen Moore, Managing Director, Asia Pacific Japan, Ceridian. “To succeed, leaders need to prioritise their workforce, starting with paying their people accurately and on time, every time. Mobile-first, data-driven human capital management solutions are the key to meeting the evolving employee expectations today and into the future.”

Rising Expectations for On-Demand Pay

The research shows employees want tailored, connected, and on-demand employee experiences. This includes access to earned wages outside of traditional pay cycles. While 13% of employees currently have access to their pay on-demand, over half of workers (53%) would like to have this emerging benefit made available to them.

“Top employers recognise that a modernised pay experience is a growing expectation of employees in today’s digital-first world. Emerging solutions, like on-demand pay, help empower people with flexibility and more control over their finances,” added Moore.

Survey Methodology:

This survey was conducted online within the APAC region by Pureprofile on behalf of Ceridian from 9th - 23rd June 2021 among 4,485 employed adults, aged 18 and older. This included 771 respondents from the Philippines, 945 from Singapore, 904 from Malaysia, 923 from New Zealand, and 942 from Australia. At a 95% confidence level, the Margin of Error (MoE) is ±1%.

