Evaxion Biotech Announces Closing of $27.6 Million Follow-on Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) (“Evaxion” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies to improve the lives of patients with cancer, bacterial diseases and viral infections, announced today the closing of its follow-on public offering of 3,942,856 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), at a public offering price of $7.00 per ADS, which includes the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase 514,285 additional ADSs, with each such ADS representing one ordinary share, DKK 1 nominal value per share, of Evaxion (the "Ordinary Shares"). The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering were approximately $27.6 million before deducting underwriting fees, commissions and other offering expenses. The Company’s ADSs are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market in the United States and the ADSs trade under the symbol "EVAX". All ADSs were offered by the Company.



Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acted as sole book-running manager for the offering. Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. acted as lead manager for the offering and Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC acted as co-manager for the offering.

A registration statement (“Registration Statement”) was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 4, 2021. A final prospectus relating to the offering was filed with the SEC on November 5, 2021. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The final prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained from Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at 212-667-8055, or by email at EquityProspectus@opco.com.

Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage AI-immunology™ platform company decoding the human immune system to discover and develop novel immunotherapies to treat cancer, bacterial diseases and viral infections. Based on its proprietary and scalable AI-immunology core technology, Evaxion is developing a broad pipeline of novel product candidates which currently includes three patient-specific cancer immunotherapies, two of which are in Phase 1/2a clinical development. In addition, Evaxion is advancing a portfolio of vaccines to prevent bacterial and viral infections currently in preclinical development.

Niels Iversen Møller

Interim Chief Financial Officer

nim@evaxion-biotech.com

+45 27 11 62 27 LifeSci Advisors LLC

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

Managing Director

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

212-915-2577



