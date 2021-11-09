Quid Ika - Squid Game Show Craze Inspires New Crypto Portfolio Tracker App and Community Token, Quid Ika

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quid Ika has live utility and active users on their app, Quidity.io.

Quid Ika offers two unique opportunities for investors:

A low market cap deflationary token with white paper already published and live utility, with a Certik Audit paid and in progress. Certik’s 24-hr security, SkyNet is live as well.

All Quid holders get rewarded “reflections” of $QUID on every buy/sell. 2% of every buy/sell is redistributed among all holders of 1+ Quid, proportionate to their % of overall supply.

Quid Ika is a newly launched token that combines utility with memeability. With live utility and active users, their app, Quidity.io, is a one-stop shop for crypto enthusiasts that features reflection and portfolio tracking, whale wallet watching, live charts and dex trades, token news, and more. They also have a launchpad to help others who have little to no experience in contract creation launch their own Ika token in the “Ikasystem”. Users will be charged a small fee per transaction, with revenue from listings and launchpad tokens going toward buyback and burns of Quid, which will ultimately help stabilize and increase Quid’s value.

Quid Ika plans on continuing the development of the Quidity App and getting more tokens listed with the goal of making it the #1 place for people to get their token information. The Quidity App will also be launched on iOS and Android in the near future, with plans to continue growing the Ikasystem by getting more tokens launched through Quid Ika’s Launchpad, which will ultimately build a stronger network of users.

Quid Ika’s branding was inspired by a number of things, namely, the word “ika” meaning squid in Japanese. Quid Ika’s logo and ticker, $QUID, plays off the memeability of Netflix’s Squid Game, a monster international hit. Quid is also British slang for ‘pound’ (money), and of course, a nod to the power of the mighty squid itself.

Links to more information on Quid Ika can be found below:

Website: https://quidika.com

Quidity App: https://quidity.io

Certik: https://www.certik.org/projects/quidika

White Paper: https://ink.quid.gg

“Our project is community-driven as opposed to one developer or one team running the show. At Quid Ika, we believe in the importance of differing opinions and diversity in creativity. Thus, Quidverse was born— our community government system where no individual is making the decisions. Quidverse is broken down into groups depending on the number of tokens held. Everyone in the Quid Ika leadership had to invest their way into the higher ranks. You can't buy loyalty, but people can really show that they're loyal by buying 10 million QUID, HOLDING, and joining the Colossals — Quid Ika’s highest ranking tier in the Quidverse.” - The Quid Ika Team

(Not associated with TV Show or Recent Squid Games BSC Token Scam)