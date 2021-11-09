Essential Energy Services Announces Appointment of a New Board Member

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSX: ESN) (“Essential” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Felicia Bortolussi to the Company’s Board of Directors effective immediately.



Ms. Bortolussi is an experienced securities lawyer with over 25 years dealing with corporate and commercial legal matters, corporate governance, mergers, acquisitions and divestments, capital formation, securities regulatory compliance, continuous disclosure, risk management and executive compensation and incentive programs. Ms. Bortolussi is the principal of her independent legal and advisory practice, which she established seven years ago and which includes acting in the capacity of out-sourced general counsel and as a board and executive-level legal advisor. Previously, Ms. Bortolussi has been a partner at Canadian national and international law firms.

“We are very pleased to have Felicia join Essential’s Board of Directors,” says Jim Banister, Chairman of Essential. “Felicia’s significant experience and breadth of knowledge will be beneficial to the Board of Directors and Essential. We look forward to the contribution her perspective and expertise will bring to Essential.”

As part of joining the Company’s Board of Directors, Ms. Bortolussi will also serve on the Company’s Compensation & Governance Committee.

ABOUT ESSENTIAL

Essential provides oilfield services to oil and natural gas producers, primarily in western Canada. Essential offers completion, production and wellsite restoration services to a diverse customer base. Services are offered with coil tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping and the sale and rental of downhole tools and equipment. Essential has one of the largest coil tubing fleets in Canada. Further information can be found at www.essentialenergy.ca.

