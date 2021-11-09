SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigation of ESBK, AZPN, FVCB, and TSC Buyouts

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ CM: ESBK) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Elmira’s agreement to be acquired by Community Bank System, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Elmira’s shareholders will receive $23.10 in cash for each share of Elmira they own. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-elmira-savings-bank .

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: AZPN) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Elmira’s agreement to be acquired by Community Bank System, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Elmira’s shareholders will receive $23.10 in cash for each share of Elmira they own. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-aspen-technology-inc.

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ CM: FVCB) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to FVCBankcorp’s agreement to be acquired by Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (“Blue Ridge”). Under the terms of the agreement, FVCBankcorp shareholders will receive 1.1492 shares of Blue Ridge common stock per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-fvcbankcorp-inc.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: TSC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to TriState’s agreement to be acquired by Raymond James Financial, Inc. (“Raymond James”). Under the terms of the agreement, TriState’s shareholders will receive 0.25 shares of Raymond James for each share of TriState they own. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-tristate-capital-holdings-inc.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com .

Rigrodsky Law, P.A. , with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.

Seth D. Rigrodsky

Gina M. Serra