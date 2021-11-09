2021 Sidoo Family Giving, Scholarship Winner Announced

Vancouver, British Columbia, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerson Bauer is the 2021 recipient of the Sidoo Family Giving scholarship. A soccer player out of the Supra Academy in New Westminster, BC, Bauer beat out the competition by showing talent on the pitch and determination to reach his highest level. With the scholarship, Bauer and his team will have the opportunity to compete against the best in the world to test where they stand.





For over 15 years, the Sidoo family has helped out numerous youth athletes in various ways to provide them quality opportunities. In the ever-growing competitive world of youth athletics, it takes money to travel and play the best competition around. This means not only competition within Canada but outside the country in special circumstances.





David Sidoo, the founder of Sidoo Family Giving, met his wife Manjy Sidoo while at school at University. Their sons, Jordan Sidoo and Dylan Sidoo, also spent considerable time in the area. David comes from humble beginnings, and he understands that he would not be where he is today without support along the way. His success as a businessman and philanthropist would not be possible without first achieving success in sports at the youth, university, and professional levels.





Sports Are a huge part of the entire Sidoo family. David Sidoo won a U Sports Championship in 1982. He was not initially into football at a young age but took the sport up thanks to some encouragement from coaches, family, and the community. It led to success in college and the Canadian Football League, as he played five seasons as the first-ever Indo-Canadian player with the Saskatchewan Roughers.





Beyond the gridiron, Sidoo credits sports as an activity that helped him turn into a successful former football player, businessman, and philanthropist. Many of the lessons he learns from sports apply to the real world. He also connected with business leaders during his playing days, setting up an easy transition to life after football.





Both of David and Manjy’s sons (Dylan Sidoo and Jordan Sidoo) carried on the urge to participate in sports, reaching highly competitive levels as amateurs. Without family and community support during their formative years, they would have failed to reach their full potential. Everyone gets assistance at some point in their life, and Sidoo Family Giving is hoping that Bauer, and every future winner, can get the most out of the scholarship opportunity.





David and Jordan Sidoo were both on hand to present Bauer with his 2021 Sidoo Family Giving Scholarship. Bauer’s excited to see the competition his team will face in the UK, and what opportunities might open up after this as his soccer career progresses. It could serve as a turning point in his career, rising through the ranks.





For more information on Sidoo Family Giving, visit the official website at sidoofamilygiving.com. This is where you can find the latest news to stay up-to-date with all new initiatives put together by the charity.





About Sidoo Family Giving





Sidoo Family Giving was first established to help numerous local endeavors in the Lower Mainland area. Support can go far in allowing young talent to thrive in ways they never thought imaginable. Having an opportunity to reach goals sometimes runs into financial hurdles out of a child’s control, and that’s where Sidoo Family Giving comes into play, and why David and Manjy Sidoo started the organization.





Established in 2006, there’s a large focus on empowering youth through sports and supporting the arts. Community support is also apparent throughout, pumping money back into an important area to the Sidoo family. Even as the family moves around to other parts of the world, a strong community back home matters. The Sidoo Family Giving also focuses on grade school breakfast programs, giving grade school children who don’t have enough money the resources they need in order to eat.

Attachment