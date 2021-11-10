Mowi ASA (OSE: MOWI): Quarterly dividend

The Board of Mowi ASA has resolved on 9 November 2021 to make a quarterly distribution to shareholders of NOK 1.40 per share consisting of NOK 0.93 per share in ordinary dividend and NOK 0.47 per share in extraordinary dividend.



Mowi ASA’s shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded including dividend up to and including 18 November 2021. Mowi ASA’s shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded excluding dividend from and including 19 November 2021. Mowi ASA’s shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will have a Record Date on 22 November 2021. The expected payment date is 29 November 2021.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.