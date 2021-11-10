AS Tallinna Sadam financial results for 2021 Q3

English Estonian

In the third quarter, year on year, the revenue of AS Tallinna Sadam increased, but adjusted EBITDA and profit decreased. Revenue amounted to EUR 32 million in the third quarter, increasing by 2% year on year. The Group's adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter was EUR 17 million (–14%) and the profit amounted to EUR 11 million (–23%). In the first nine months, revenue was EUR 82 million (–1%), adjusted EBITDA EUR 41 million (–11%) and profit EUR 19 million (–16%).

The Group’s results were still strongly influenced by cross-border travel restrictions between countries put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which had a particularly strong effect on the performance of the passenger harbours segment. As a result of the restrictions, passenger numbers dropped sharply year on year, particularly in the first quarter but the figure for the third quarter decreased somewhat as well. The number of port calls by ferries grew slightly year on year and there were also 39 port calls by cruise ships, compared with none last year. In Q3 and 9 months, cargo throughput continued to grow vigorously through growth in liquid bulk, ro-ro and dry bulk cargo.

According to Valdo Kalm, Chairman of the Management Board of Tallinna Sadam, in addition to the significant decrease in the number of passengers caused by the pandemic, the company must also take into account the pressure on the cost base by higher prices for services and steeply rising energy prices, which have a direct impact on the transport sector as a whole. The increase in costs was also due to the lower-than-usual reference base due to the austerity measures implemented in 2020. Last year's profit was also supported by a one-time profit from the sale of assets, mainly in Paljassaare Harbor. "However, even in today's difficult situation, a diverse business model will help to maintain strong profits and we will keep the promised dividend level," said Kalm.

Key figures (in million EUR):

Q3 Q3 +/– 9M 9M +/– 2021 2020 % 2021 2020 % Revenue 32.2 31.8 1.6 81.5 82.1 –0.7 Adjusted EBITDA 17.1 19.9 –14.2 41.2 46.3 –10.9 Adjusted EBITDA margin 52.9% 62.7% –9.8 50.6% 56.4% –5.8 Operating profit 10.7 14.2 –24.8 23.1 29.3 –21.1 Income tax 0 0 – –3.3 –4.9 –33.3 Profit for the period 10.6 13.6 –22.5 19.1 22.8 –16.3 Investments 2.3 11.5 –80.2 10.2 28.9 –64.7





30.09.2021 31.12.2020 +/– Total assets 622.9 628.1 –1.5% Interest bearing debt 204.2 211.6 –3.5% Other liabilities 44.4 41.1 8.0% Equity 374.4 375.4 –0.3% Number of shares (mln) 263.0 263.0 0.0%

Significant events in Q3:

Opening of cruise terminal and promenade

HHLA new container cranes at the Muuga harbor

Incident with the ferry Tõll

Opening of the Admiral Bridge

Investor Day at the cruise terminal

Extension of Katoen Natie terminal in Muuga

Cruise terminal and promenade was awarded as Tallinn Development Project 2021

Revenue

Revenue for the third quarter grew by EUR 0.5 million (+1.6%).

Revenue for the first 9 months declined by EUR 0.5 million (–0.7%) amounting to EUR 81.5 million. The decrease is attributable to the first quarter because there were no COVID-19-related restrictions or impacts at the beginning of last year.

In terms of revenue streams, the decline appeared in passenger fees revenue (–39%) and vessel dues revenue (–1%), other revenue streams increased, the most in the sale of electricity (+35%), ferry service (+2%) and cargo charge revenue (+6%).

The nine-month revenue of the Passenger harbours segment decreased by EUR 2.2 million (–10%) year on year, mainly because passenger fees revenue dropped due to a decline in the number of passengers (primarily in the first quarter) in connection with COVID-19-related travel restrictions. In Q3 the revenue of the Passenger harbours segment decreased by EUR 0.4 million year on year (–4%).

The nine-month revenue of the Cargo harbours segment grew by EUR 1.2 million (+4%) due to the combined effect of various revenue items but mostly through growth in electricity sales. The Q3 revenue of the Cargo harbours segment grew by EUR 0.5 million for the same reasons.

The revenue of the Ferry segment grew by EUR 0.5 million (+2.2%) through slight growth in ferry service revenue as well as lease revenue which in the comparative period was lowered by a decline in passenger traffic caused by travel restrictions. The Q3 revenue of the Ferry segment grew by EUR 0.3 million.

The nine-months revenue of the segment Other remained stable year on year. There was no significant change in the revenue for Q3.

EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 dropped by EUR 2.8 million (–14%), mostly due to Passenger harbours segement (EUR –3.0 million). Adjusted EBITDA for 9 months decreased by EUR 5.1 million (–11%). In segment terms, adjusted EBITDA for Q3 increased slightly in the segment Other and declined in all other segments, the most in the Passenger harbours segment. Adjusted EBITDA margin declined in 9 months from 56.4% to 50.6%. In Q3 the margin fell slightly from 62.7% to 52.9%.

Profit

Profit for the third quarter was EUR 10.6 million, which is EUR 3.1 million less than in the comparative period. Profit for 9 months was EUR 19.1 million (EUR –3.7 million). Profit decreased less than operating profit because net finance costs decreased and the result of the Group’s equity-accounted associate Green Marine improved

Investments

Investments of the third quarter totalled EUR 2.3 million (Q3 2020: EUR 11.5 million). In the first nine months of 2021, the Group invested EUR 10.2 million, significantly less than in the same period last year (EUR 28.9 million). Investments of the period were mostly made in the completion of the construction of a cruise terminal and a promenade and the construction of a footbridge at Old City Harbour.

Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position:

In thousands of euros 30 September 2021 31 December 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 25,724 26,679 Trade and other receivables 12,981 10,183 Contract assets 692 0 Inventories 276 360 Non-current assets held for sale 0 114 Total current assets 39,673 37,336 Non-current assets Investments in associates 1,412 1,147 Other long-term receivables 530 0 Property, plant and equipment 579,144 587,506 Intangible assets 2,175 2,104 Total non-current assets 583,261 590,757 Total assets 622,934 628,093 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Loans and borrowings 17,266 17,266 Derivative financial instruments 0 102 Provisions 1,170 1,289 Government grants 2,011 1,919 Taxes payable 1,542 744 Trade and other payables 8,564 9,149 Total current liabilities 1,821 30,469 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 186,931 194,314 Government grants 27,688 26,145 Other payables 722 841 Contract liabilities 859 892 Total non-current liabilities 216,200 222,192 Total liabilities 248,574 252,661 EQUITY Share capital at par value 263,000 263,000 Share premium 44,478 44,478 Statutory capital reserve 21,271 20,262 Hedge reserve 0 –102 Retained earnings (prior periods) 26,534 19,276 Profit for the period 19,077 28,518 Total equity 374,360 375,432 Total liabilities and equity 622,934 628,093

Interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss:

In thousands of euros Q3 2021 Q3 2020 9M 2021 9M 2020 Revenue 32,263 31,767 81,511 82,055 Other income 379 823 1,037 2,793 Operating expenses –10,081 –7,744 –25,454 –23,281 Personnel expenses –5,370 –4,581 –15,114 –14,065 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment –6,405 –5,983 –18,502 –17,895 Other expenses –116 –89 –369 –302 Operating profit 10,670 14,193 23,109 29,305 Finance income and costs Finance income 23 5 60 29 Finance costs –341 –482 –1,082 –1,295 Finance costs – net –318 –477 –1,022 –1,266 Share of profit of an associate accounted for under the equity method 224 –72 265 –331 Profit before income tax 10,576 13,644 22,352 27,708 Income tax 0 0 –3,275 –4,913 Profit for the period 10,576 13,644 19,077 22,795 Attributable to owners of the Parent 10,576 13,644 19,077 22,795 Basic and diluted earnings per share (in euros) 0.04 0.05 0.07 0.09 Basic and diluted earnings per share – continuing operations (in euros) 0.04 0.05 0.07 0.09

Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows:

In thousands of euros 9M 2021 9M 2020 Cash receipts from sale of goods and services 87,777 86,160 Cash receipts related to other income 83 31 Payments to suppliers –30,919 –31,146 Payments to and on behalf of employees –13,877 –11,758 Payments for other expenses –376 –327 Other payments 0 –2,600 Income tax paid on dividends –3,440 –4,913 Cash from operating activities 39,248 35,447 Purchases of property, plant and equipment –11,516 –28,134 Purchases of intangible assets –525 –348 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 523 1,618 Government grants received 0 2,061 Interest received 2 15 Cash used in investing activities –11,516 –24,788 Proceeds from loans received 0 10,000 Repayments of loans received –7,383 –6,383 Dividends paid –20,085 –30,008 Interest paid –1,218 –1,331 Other payments related to financing activities –1 –11 Cash from/used in financing activities –28,687 –27,733 NET CASH FLOW –955 –17,074 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 26,679 35,183 Change in cash and cash equivalents –955 –17,074 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 25,724 18,109

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. The group’s sales in 2020 totalled EUR 107.4 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 58.4 million and profit EUR 28.5 million.

