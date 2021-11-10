argenx to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences





November 10, 2021



Breda, the Netherlands – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that members of management will participate in several upcoming conferences:

Guggenheim Healthcare Talks | Idea Forum | 3 rd Annual Neuro/Immunology Day. Fireside chat on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 9:40 a.m. ET.

Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Conference. Fireside chat on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 12:35 p.m. ET.

Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference. Pre-recorded fireside chat will be made available on November 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET.





Additional information regarding these events will be available on the Investors section of the argenx website at argenx.com/investors.

About argenx

argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx is evaluating efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune diseases. argenx is also advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. argenx has offices in Belgium, the United States, Japan, and Switzerland. For more information, visit www.argenx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

