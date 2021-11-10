Ageas reports on its nine month results 2021
- Continued strong commercial performance across the business
- Excellent operating performance in both Life and Non-Life
- On track to reach 2021 profit guidance and Connect21 targets
|Net Result
|
|Inflows
|
|Operating
Performance
|
|Balance Sheet
|
A complete overview of the figures and comparison with previous year can be found on page 5 of this press release and on the Ageas website.
Key figures and main highlights on the segments can be found in the Annexes of this press release.
Ageas CEO Hans De Cuyper said: “The excellent performance over the third quarter and year-to-date demonstrates the strength of our Group. Even though the devastating floods this summer in Belgium and the UK led to claims way in excess of anything we experienced before from of a single natural event, the strong results of all our businesses compensated for this. This shows the resilience of our Group thanks to our geographical spread and our diversified portfolio in Life, Non-Life and Reinsurance. We thus remain confident that we will achieve our profit guidance for 2021 of EUR 850 to 950 million. Furthermore, we are fully on track to reach all the targets of our strategic plan Connect21 and are ready to kick off Impact24, our new strategic plan for 2022-2024.”
