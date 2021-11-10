CGG: CGG’s Northern Viking Graben Seismic Data used by Northern Lights JV DA for CO2 Storage

English French

CGG’s Northern Viking Graben Seismic Data used by Northern Lights JV DA for CO 2 Storage

Paris, France – November 10, 2021

CGG has licensed its high-end Northern Viking Graben multi-client seismic data set in the Northern North Sea to Northern Lights JV DA, for use in its ongoing and future CO 2 storage developments. Northern Lights JV DA is the operator of the first industry-scale project for transport and storage of CO 2 on the Norwegian continental shelf.

Following this first data licensing success in the growing CO 2 storage market, CGG will continue to expand its multi-client data library to support initiatives by industry players to identify and de-risk subsurface storage sites and provide key information to estimate storage resources and help define efficient and safe monitoring solutions.

Northern Lights is developing the world’s first cross-border open-source CO 2 transport and storage infrastructure network to offer CO 2 storage as a service to customers across sectors in Europe to help the transition to net zero emissions. Its aim is to help industries mitigate emissions that cannot be avoided in other ways, and to provide safe and permanent storage of CO 2 under the seabed in Norway.

Dechun Lin, EVP, Multi-Client, CGG, said: “This is an excellent example of the geological insight our subsurface data and outstanding imaging technologies can bring to growing industries, such as CO 2 storage and geothermal energy, beyond our traditional markets. It also underlines the increasingly important role and added value that our geoscience data, technologies and expertise bring to our clients and society, in support of the energy transition to a low carbon future.”





