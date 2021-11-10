Edf: Revenues at €57.1bn, Up 15.7% on an Organic Basis, Finalisation of Disposal Plan Well Underway, High Level Non-Financial Ratings Confirmed, 2021 Targets and 2022 Outlook Confirmed

English French

FINANCIAL INFORMATION AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

REVENUES AT €57.1BN, UP 15.7% ON AN ORGANIC BASIS (1)

FINALISATION OF DISPOSAL PLAN WELL UNDERWAY

HIGH LEVEL NON-FINANCIAL RATINGS CONFIRMED

2021 TARGETS AND 2022 OUTLOOK CONFIRMED

Highlights



• Nuclear



 EDF, a major player in the “France 2030” and “France Relance” plans:



• France 2030: €1 billion in support for innovation in the nuclear sector, notably for SMRs (2)



• France Relance: creation by the French state of “Fonds France Nucléaire”, an investment fund to support the growth of SMEs in the nuclear sector



 EPR2:



• Break preclusion approach considered acceptable by the ASN (3)



• Safety standards now stabilised and shared with the ASN



 EPR: submission of a preliminary non-binding offer on engineering, procurement and construction services for four to six EPR reactors in Poland (from 6.6GW to 9.9GW)



 EPR Flamanville 3:



• No objection in principle from ASN to carry on with EDF solution (retainer clamp) for the processing of the design deviation of the 3 nozzles on the main primary circuit (4)



 “Grand Carénage”: Four ten-year inspections (fourth 10-year inspection) completed and three underway



 United Kingdom:



• Legislation introduced by the UK government establishing a funding scheme for new nuclear projects (Regulated Asset Base)



• UK government announcements:



 to invest up to £1.7 billion to enable a large-scale nuclear project to reach a final investment decision



 to be in active negotiations with EDF over the Sizewell C project



• Renewables



 Signature of a PPA for a 377MW solar project combined with a 600MWh battery energy storage system in California



 Winner of projects in South Africa combining solar, wind power and battery storage (735MW)



 Good progress on the construction of the first French offshore wind farm in Saint-Nazaire (5) notably with the offshore installation of the electrical substation (commissioning in 2022)



 Capacity under construction: 8.4GW gross (6) at end-September 2021, up 6% from end-2020



 Commissioned capacity: 1.5GW in the first nine months of 2021 (of which a 300MW solar plant in India in Q3) vs 0.7GW in the first nine months of 2020



• Customers and services



 EDF:



• The first energy utility certified “Relation Client France” by the AFRC (7) and the Pro France organisation association



• Nearly 1.3 million residential electricity customers in market offers in France, up c. 30% vs end-2020



• Nearly 1.8 million residential gas customers, up c. 5% vs end-2020



 Citelum:



• Awarded, in a consortium, a 10-year Paris public lighting contract, generating an energy savings of around 30% for the city



 Dalkia:



• Creation of a solution to monitor the operations and maintenance of 122 SNCF stations



• Agreement signed with Futuroscope on the creation of a green heating and air-conditioning network (8) using renewable energy (9)



• ENEDIS



 Linky: approximately 33.7 million smart meters installed to date; completion of the programme at end-2021, as scheduled



 New grid connections: +20% growth vs end-September 2020



 Inauguration of a zero-emission generator prototype replacing fuel oil by solar charging and a battery system (200KWh of electricity, or more than three hours of autonomy at full power). This will notably ensure supply to customers during power outages due to works on the public electricity distribution grid







• Innovation



 Hydrogen:



• Inauguration of the first Hynamics hydrogen generation and distribution station in Auxerre city



• Signature by Hynamics of a strategic partnership aimed at decarbonising the sites of the Vicat cement group using electrolysers with a capacity of 330MW as part of the IPCEI (10) financing programme



• EDF’s contribution to the creation of the largest investment fund dedicated to low-carbon hydrogen



 Growth strategy in electric mobility confirmed:



• Pod Point:



 Strong sales growth



 140,000 charging points rolled out and managed, up 47% vs end-2020



 Public listing (IPO) on the London Stock Exchange (11) completed, with EDF retaining a majority stake



• 160,000 charging points rolled out and managed by the EDF Group at end-September 2021



• Strong growth for Izivia, the leader in public electric charging (12) in France, having doubled its revenue versus end-September 2020







• International



 Finalisation of financing for an innovative project combining solar and gas with the development of the largest solar plant (480MW) to date in Chile



• Italy



 Arbitration against Qatargas (13) won by Edison, price increase claim on a long term gas contract rejected







• Finalisation of the €3 billion euros disposal plan well underway:



 At end-September 2021: disposals signed or completed for circa €2.7 billion on the Group’s economic debt (14), equivalent to circa €2.0 billion on the Group’s net financial debt



 Most recent transactions:



• Finalisation of the sale of CENG and the West Burton B thermal generation plant (1,332MW and 49MW battery)



• Exclusivity granted to preferred buyer for the 49% sell-down of Edison’s renewable platform, with closing expected by year-end



• Environment, Social and Governance



 Improvement in non-financial performance ratings:



• ECOVADIS: platinum medal, the highest level (15)



• VIGEO: EDF ranked third out of 63 companies in the sector (16)



 Ahead of COP26, EDF published its principles of “Just Transition” (17) in line with its "raison d'être" and in favour of all stakeholders: customers, employees, communities and suppliers



 Results of the 2021 “Just Transition Assessment” by the World Benchmarking Alliance conducted in partnership with the CDP and ACT: a benchmark assessing the contribution of companies to a low-carbon energy transition while making sure to leave no-one behind.



EDF ranked (18):



No. 1 on social and societal indicators

No. 2 (ex aequo) on “just transition” indicators



Credit rating Moody's: upward revision of the outlook on EDF’s long-term credit rating, from Negative to Stable, and confirmation of A3 rating





2021 targets and 2022 outlook confirmed (19)









2021 guidance



EBITDA (20) > €17.7bn



Net financial debt/EBITDA (20) < 2.8x











2022 ambitions Operating expenses reduction (21) between 2019 and 2022 €500m







Group disposals 2020-2022 (22) ~€3bn







Net financial debt/EBITDA (20) ~3x





Dividend Target payout ratio of 2021 and 2022 net income excluding non-recurring items (23) 45-50%

The French State committed to opt for a scrip dividend payment for 2021 fiscal year

Change in EDF Group revenue

(in millions of euros) 9M 2020 9M 2021 Organic change (%) (1) France – Generation and supply activities 19,996 23,151 +13.8 France – Regulated activities 11,310 12,371 +9.4 EDF Renewables 1,162 1,223 +7.2 Dalkia 2,807 3,178 +13.2 Framatome 2,223 2,360 +7.1 United Kingdom 6,717 6,790 -1.3 Italy 4,218 6,529 +55.1 Other international 1,749 2,101 +18.1 Other activities 1,589 2,653 +67.7 Inter-segment eliminations (2,922) (3,296) - Total Group 48,849 57,060 +15.7

Group’s revenue was up strongly compared to the first nine months of 2020. It was bolstered by improved nuclear output (+€1.4 billion) and by positive price effects mainly in France for €0.8 billion (TURPE indexation, capacity price). Revenue also benefited from the sharp increase in gas prices and volumes (+€2.8 billion) and from the resale of purchase obligations in France at a higher price (+€1.1 billion), however these effects had a limited impact on EBITDA.

Change in Group revenue by segment

France – Generation and supply activities





(in millions of euros) 9M 2020 9M 2021 Organic change (%) Revenue (2) 19,996 23,151 +13.8

Revenue increased thanks to favourable volume effects for an estimated €1,422 million (3) compared to the first nine months of 2020.

Nuclear output came out at 268.2TWh, up 27.0TWh compared to the first nine months of 2020, despite the closure of the Fessenheim reactors. This change is related to less modulations in a context of high market prices and improved nuclear fleet availability in 2021.

Hydropower output (4) totalled 33.5TWh, down 2.1% (-0.7TWh) versus the first nine months of 2020.

Price effects contributed favourably to this change, for an estimated amount at +€80 million, stemming from sales made at higher prices than in 2020 (+€1.2 billion), though the latter was almost entirely offset by purchased volumes, also achieved in a context of price increases (-€1.2 billion).

Supply market conditions had a positive impact on revenue for an estimated €247 million. Despite the negative impact of the erosion in electricity sales to end customers, revenue included the increase in the capacity price in the offers to end customers which embedded the rise in prices observed in the 2020 capacity auctions.

The resale of purchase obligations increased by an estimated €818 million resulting mainly from the positive effect of spot prices. However, the impact on EBITDA was limited.

France – Regulated activities (5)





(in millions of euros) 9M 2020 9M 2021 Organic change (%) Revenue (6) 11,310 12,371 +9.4

Revenue benefited from the favourable change in the indexation (7) of TURPE 5 at 1 August 2020 and TURPE 6 at 1 August 2021 for an estimated amount of €273 million.

The more normal weather conditions in 2021 than in 2020 made an estimated +€309 million contribution to the change in revenue.

In addition, price effects – notably from the change in the portfolio structure – had a favourable impact for an estimated €145 million.

Sales were bolstered by a strong increase in grid connection services, for an estimated +€183 million.

Renewable Energies

EDF Renewables

(in millions of euros) 9M 2020 9M 2021 Organic change (%) Revenue (8) 1,162 1,223 +7.2

Output totalled 12.5TWh at end-September 2021, up 10.9% in organic terms compared to the first nine months of 2020.

The positive trend in revenue was also underpinned by the distributed solar sector in the United States and by maintenance services on behalf of third parties, though these activities had a limited effect on EBITDA.

The net installed capacity of EDF Renewables increased compared to end-December 2020 thanks to commissionings in 2021, totalling 9.2GW (+0.5GW).

Group Renewables (9)

(in millions of euros) 9M 2020 9M 2021 Change (%) Organic change (%) Revenue (1) 2,972 4,556 +53.3 +54.5

The trend in revenue for Group Renewables as a whole mainly reflected the impact on hydropower of the sharp increase in electricity spot prices (used by convention to value hydro output (10)). It also benefited from the 10% increase in Group wind and solar renewable power output.

Energy Services

Dalkia

(in millions of euros) 9M 2020 9M 2021 Organic change (%) Revenue (11) 2,807 3,178 +13.2

Revenue growth can be attributed primarily to the recovery in services and works following a first-half 2020 that was negatively impacted by the closure of many customer sites and the postponement of construction projects due to the health crisis.

This trend was also strengthened by the substantial rise in gas prices compared to the first nine months of 2020. However, the impact on EBITDA was limited.

Weather conditions, close to normal in 2021 versus the first nine months of 2020 (mild), contributed to the change in revenue.

Dalkia benefited from strong sales momentum in France (industrial refrigeration) and in the UK.

SNCF Gares & Connexions, Dalkia and Stereograph have signed an original public-private innovation partnership to create a solution (a platform that in the long term will host the digital twins of 122 stations) capable to monitor the operations and maintenance of stations.

Group Energy Services (12)

(in millions of euros) 9M 2020 9M 2021 Change (%) Organic change (%) Revenue (1) 3,717 4,256 +14.5 +14.2

Revenue growth was mainly driven by an increased demand in all Group countries after a period of health crisis and by a sharp rise in gas prices, reflected in the sales of Dalkia (with a limited impact on EBITDA).

Framatome

(in millions of euros) 9M 2020 9M 2021 Organic change (%) Revenue (13) 2,223 2,360 +7.1 EDF Group contributive revenue 1,294 1,323 +3.9

Revenue in the first nine months of 2021 benefited from the recovery in activity following the health crisis in 2020 and from growth in “Installed Base” business.

Framatome is developing its engineering expertise and expanding its Instrumentation and Control (I&C) capabilities with the completion of the acquisition of the I&C activity of Rolls-Royce business.

Framatome is expanding its presence in the UK and pursuing the development of its portfolio of solutions with the finalisation of the acquisition of BHR Group, the leader in fluids engineering products and services for the chemistry and nuclear energy sectors.

Furthermore, by finalising the acquisition of the nuclear division of RMC Technologies Canada Corp., Framatome will strengthen its expertise in CANDU (14) reactor technologies and its presence in Canada.

United Kingdom

(in millions of euros) 9M 2020 9M 2021 Organic change (%) Revenue (15) 6,717 6,790 -1.3

Nuclear output amounted to 30.5TWh, down 2.1TWh compared to the first nine months of 2020, driven by a heavier maintenance programme and the extension of some outages.

The evolution in revenue can mainly be attributed to the decrease in realised nuclear prices

(-£11.5/MWh), owing to energy purchases completed in a very high prices context.

Supply activity benefited from an increased demand from professional and industrial customers following the health crisis in a backdrop of rising prices. Growth in volumes sold to residential customers, which had a limited impact on EBITDA, stemmed primarily from the takeover of a customer portfolio (GNE) at the beginning of 2021 and colder weather than in 2020.

The Utility Point customer portfolio was taken over in September according to the supplier-of-last-resort (SoLR) mechanism in a context of several companies’ defaults.

Pod Point continued its development. Some 140,000 charging points were rolled out at end-September 2021, up 47% from end-December 2020.

Italy

(in millions of euros) 9M 2020 9M 2021 Organic change (%) Revenue (18) 4,218 6,529 +55.1

Gas revenue increased mainly owing to the substantial rise in gas prices on wholesale markets. However, this had a limited impact on EBITDA.

Revenue was also bolstered by a favourable trend in sales in electricity activities, thanks to a positive price effect and a good performance in system services.

Renewable generation also increased in the first nine months of 2021 (hydro and wind power).

Supply activity benefited from the business recovery after the health crisis for professional customers, against a backdrop of rising prices. Colder weather in 2021 compared to 2020 also contributed to the trend in revenue, particularly in the residential customer segment.

It should be noted that Moody’s has raised Edison’s outlook, from Negative to Stable, and confirmed the Baa2 rating.

Other international

(in millions of euros) 9M 2020 9M 2021 Organic change (%) Revenue (16) 1,749 2,101 +18.1 of which Belgium 1,241 1,448 +10.1 of which Brazil 345 454 +42.3

Revenue increased by €125 million in Belgium (17), reflecting an increase in gas volumes sold to residential customers (as a result of colder weather in 2021) and growth in electricity and gas volumes delivered to professional and industrial customers. Revenue was also boosted by increased sales in systems services.

The development of wind power is moving ahead, with a net installed capacity of 572MW (18) at end-September 2021.

In Brazil, revenue increased by €146 million in organic terms, mainly due to the 25% revaluation of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) in November 2020 for the EDF Norte Fluminense plant, in line with the indexation to gas prices and with the change in the ICMS tax (19) (no impact on EBITDA). The foreign exchange effect was unfavourable in the first nine months, the Brazilian real declining versus the euro.

Other activities

(in millions of euros) 9M 2020 9M 2021 Organic change (%) Revenue (20) 1,589 2,653 +67.7 of which gas activities 544 1,163 +113.8 of which EDF Trading 693 1,116 +62.5

Revenue from gas activities increased in a context of very favourable trends in gas prices on the wholesale market. However, these effects had a limited impact on EBITDA.

EDF Trading revenue increased, as the trading margin continued to benefit from the performance of trading activities in Europe and the United States, in an extremely volatile environment across all commodities markets.

Main events (21)

after the release of 2021 half-year results

Nuclear

Halfway through the excell plan, EDF and the nuclear industry have presented concrete results and new commitments for 2022 (see 8 November 2021 press release)

The creation of “Fonds France Nucléaire”, an investment fund dedicated to the French nuclear sector (see 21 October 2021 press release).

EDF submitted a preliminary non-binding offer to the Polish government on the construction of four to six EPR reactors in Poland, for a total capacity of 6.6GW to 9.9GW (see 13 October 2021 press release).

Renewables (22)

EDF Renewables in South Africa has been awarded three wind energy projects in the Bid Window 5 of the South African Renewable Independent Power Producer Programme (REIPP) (see 9 November 2021 press release).

The EDF Group and AME finalised the financing of the largest solar park in Chile (see 25 October 2021 press release).

The Auxerre agglomeration community, Hynamics and Transdev, opened the largest renewable hydrogen production and distribution site in France (see 13 October 2021 press release).

EDF Renewables North America and Clean Power Alliance signed an electricity purchase contract for a project of solar panels with electricity storage (see 2 September 2021 press release).

Construction of the first offshore wind park in France in Saint-Nazaire: finalisation of component production and offshore operations continued (see 28 August 2021 press release).

EDF Energy (23)

HPC: Five years later, 22,000 British workers are at work at Hinkley Point C (see 29 September 2021 press release).

Update of the UK nuclear fleet strategy - September 2021 (see 23 September 2021 press release).

EDF appointed by Ofgem to supply Utility Point customers (see 17 September 2021 press release).

Finalisation of the sale of West Burton B and battery to EIG (see 31 August 2021 press release).

Sizewell B was reconnected to the grid (see 24 August 2021 press release).

Edison (24)

Edison won the arbitration against Qatargas. There will be no increase to the long-term contract price for LNG purchases in Qatar (see 20 September 2021 press release).

Moody’s changed its outlook on Edison from Negative to Stable and confirmed the Baa2 rating (see 30 August 2021 press release).

Dalkia (25)

Futuroscope and Dalkia are strengthening their long-standing partnership to curb climate change (see 3 September 2021 press release).

SNCF Gares & Connexions, Dalkia and Stereograph inaugurated a new-generation tool for station management (see 2 September 2021 press release).

Framatome (26)

Framatome completed purchase of Rolls Royce Civil Nuclear Instrumentation and Control (see 8 November 2021 press release).

Framatome finalised the acquisition of BHR Group in the UK (a leader in fluids engineering products and services for the chemistry and nuclear energy sectors) (see 3 September 2021 press release).

Framatome finalised the acquisition of the nuclear division of RCM Technologies Canada Corp. (see 3 August 2021 press release).

Other

Citelum and Eiffage consortium won City of Paris contract for public lighting and traffic light systems as well as festive and architectural lighting for a total value of more than €704 million (see 8 November 2021 press release).

Interim dividend distribution for fiscal year 2021, with option of payment in new shares (see 4 November 2021 press release).

EDF became the first energy company to obtain “Relation Client France” certification from the AFRC and the Pro France organisation (see 24 September 2021 press release).

EDF finalised the sale of its holding in CENG (see 9 August 2021 press release).

