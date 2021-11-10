English French

ERYTECH Announces Publication of a Paper

on Red-Blood Cell Characterization

in High Impact Peer Reviewed Journal





The Paper "Multiparametric characterization of red blood cell physiology after hypotonic dialysis based drug encapsulation process" is available in the October 2021 (Volume 11, Issue 10) of Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B (APSB)

The characterization demonstrated that ERYCAPS® hypotonic dialysis encapsulation process induces some changes to red blood cell (RBC) features without substantially affecting their survival or their capacity to carry therapeutics

Cambridge, MA (U.S.) and Lyon (France), November 10, 2021 – ERYTECH Pharma (Nasdaq & Euronext: ERYP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies by encapsulating therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, today announced the publication of a multiparametric characterization of red blood cells after its proprietary technology ERYCAPS® in high impact journal, Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B. www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S221138352100410X

The aim of the study was to evaluate the impact of hypotonic dialysis using ERYCAPS® encapsulation process on RBCs physiology and integrity, to ensure they can properly achieve their function as drug carriers. Hematological parameters, morphology, proteomic and metabolomic profiles, deformability, lesion markers as well as in vivo biodistribution in a mouse model, were assessed. These parameters were compared between processed RBCs loaded with L-asparaginase (“eryaspase”), processed RBCs without drug and non-processed RBCs.

This multiparametric study was performed in collaboration with academic experts having different expertise in RBC field (Claude Bernard University, 3P5 proteom’IC facility at Paris University, Cochin institute in France and Colorado University in USA).

In conclusion, a full and in-depth characterization of the physiological, biophysical, metabolomic, proteomic and cellular properties of RBCs after drug loading was performed. This wide characterization allowed to have a systemic and integrative approach to demonstrate that ERYCAPS® hypotonic dialysis encapsulation process induces some changes to RBCs features without substantially affecting their survival or their capacity to carry therapeutics making them suitable as drug carriers.

“These results are consistent with the results of our clinical trials that demonstrated a favorable safety and prolonged half-life of encapsulated ASNase compared to free ASNase,” said Gil Beyen, CEO of ERYTECH. “With this study, we confirm the promising potential of RBCs as drug carriers. ERYTECH is committed to advancing the field of RBC-based therapeutics in difficult to treat cancers and selected rare diseases.”

“This is the first time such a full and in-depth analysis was performed to characterize RBCs after hypotonic dialysis to ensure their efficacy and safety as drug carriers”, said Phillippe Connes, an international expert of red blood cell physiology and rheology, Full Professor at the University of Lyon 1, and co-author of the paper. “Further studies to characterize the therapeutic-encapsulated RBCs in physiological environments would be warranted to better understand how they remain viable and metabolically active in the bloodstream after infusion.”

About ERYTECH and eryaspase

ERYTECH is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. Leveraging its proprietary ERYCAPS® platform, which uses a novel technology to encapsulate drug substances inside red blood cells, ERYTECH is developing a pipeline of product candidates for patients with high unmet medical needs. ERYTECH’s primary focus is on the development of product candidates that target the altered metabolism of cancer cells by depriving them of amino acids necessary for their growth and survival.

The Company’s lead product candidate, eryaspase, which consists of L-asparaginase encapsulated inside donor-derived red blood cells, targets the cancer cells’ altered asparagine and glutamine metabolism. The proof of concept of eryaspase as a cancer metabolism agent was established in different trials in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and pancreatic cancer. An investigator sponsored Phase 2 trial (IST) evaluating the use of eryaspase in ALL patients who developed hypersensitivity reactions to pegylated asparaginase recently reported positive results, based on which the Company intends to request approval in the United States and potentially other territories. The Company is also pursuing a Phase 1 investigator-sponsored clinical trial in first-line pancreatic cancer.

Eryaspase received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ALL and pancreatic cancer, and eryaspase benefits from orphan drug status for the treatment of both these indications in the United States and in Europe.

ERYTECH produces its product candidates for treatment of patients in Europe at its GMP-approved manufacturing site in Lyon, France, and for patients in the United States at its GMP manufacturing site in Princeton, New Jersey, USA. Eryaspase is not an approved medicine.

ERYTECH is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States (ticker: ERYP) and on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011471135, ticker: ERYP). ERYTECH is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All Tradable, EnterNext PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indexes.

For more information, please visit www.erytech.com

