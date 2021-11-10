Sitryx appoints Tanya E. Borsuk, Ph.D., as Chief Business Officer

Oxford, UK – 10 November 2021 – Sitryx (“the Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on regulating cell metabolism to develop disease-modifying therapeutics in immuno-inflammation and immuno-oncology, today announces the appointment of Tanya E. Borsuk, Ph.D., as its Chief Business Officer.

Tanya brings 15 years of strategic and scientific expertise across business development and corporate strategy. At Sitryx, Tanya will join the Company’s senior management team where she will lead the Company’s global business development activities and help drive corporate strategy as Sitryx advances its pipeline of disease-modifying therapeutics in immuno-inflammation and immuno-oncology.

Neil Weir, Chief Executive Officer of Sitryx, said: “We are delighted to welcome Tanya to the Sitryx team. Her wealth of strategic experience supporting biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies to develop their portfolios through business development and commercial positioning will be a key addition to the leadership team as we progress our pipeline of immunometabolism-targeted programmes and as we further develop and implement our company strategy.”

Tanya Borsuk said: “Sitryx is establishing itself as a leader in the field of immunometabolism, building a diverse pipeline of potentially first in class therapies in immunology and oncology. I look forward to working with the team to drive the business forward and build partnerships across the industry.”

Tanya joins Sitryx from Flagship Pioneering where, as Vice President Portfolio Strategy and BD Alliances, she was responsible for guiding the life sciences venture capital companies’ start-up platform and target strategies, corporate development, and business development activities across the Flagship ecosystem. Previously, she served as Director Business Development and Strategy at Celgene leading oncology search and evaluation until its acquisition by Bristol Myers Squibb in 2019, when she became Director Search and Evaluation within the newly established Hematology and Cell Therapy business development unit. In this role, Tanya was responsible for executing clinical collaborations, equity placements and licensing deals valued at over $1.4 billion. Tanya has held senior roles at Eisai Inc. working in the Global Oncology Business Unit in commercial analytics and Novartis as an external consultant working on new product planning. She holds a Ph.D. in Cell Biology and Molecular Genetics from Rutgers University, a B.S in Biology from Queen’s University, and a Mini-MBA from the Rutgers University Business School.

Ends

For more information about Sitryx please contact:

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott, David Daley, Melissa Gardiner

+44 (0)20 3709 5700

sitryx@consilium-comms.com

About Sitryx

Sitryx is a biopharmaceutical company focused on regulating cell metabolism to develop disease-modifying therapeutics in immuno-inflammation and immuno-oncology. Sitryx’s proprietary science is led by a highly experienced management team and supported by world class academic founders. Sitryx was founded by six world-leading researchers in the field of immunology and metabolism; Houman Ashrafian, Luke O’Neill, Jonathan Powell, Jeff Rathmell, Michael Rosenblum and Paul Peter Tak. Together they have published more than 1,000 papers in the field, making multiple key breakthroughs in our understanding of how critical energetic status is to the behavior of immune cells and in the broader field of immunology. In 2018, Sitryx raised $30 million Series A funding from an international syndicate of specialist investors including SV Health Investors, Sofinnova Partners, Longwood Fund and GSK. In 2020, Sitryx formed an exclusive global licensing and research collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company. Lilly also became an investor in the Company. The Company has a pipeline of projects at multiple stages of drug discovery. Sitryx is headquartered in Oxford, UK. For more information, please visit www.sitryx.com.