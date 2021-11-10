Correction: Baita Plai Update

Replacement: The following amendment has been made to the 'Baita Plai Update' announcement released on 10 November 2021 at 7.00 a.m.

The next production and sales volume report will be made in January 2022 in respect of the quarter ended 31 December 2021.

All other details remain unchanged.

The full amended text is shown below.

Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

10 November 2021

Vast Resources plc

(‘Vast’ or the ‘Company’)

Baita Plai

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, is pleased to announce an update on its producing Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine (‘Baita Plai’) in Romania.

Further to the previous announcement made on 28 October 2021 regarding confirmation of the next sale of concentrate, the Company can confirm that this sale has been completed.

As per the announcement of 25 October 2021, the next production and sales volume report will be made in January 2022 in respect of the quarter ended 31 December 2021.

